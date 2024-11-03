Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

NC’s Abdul Rahim Rather set to become JK Assembly speaker

Veteran National Conference leader and seven-time MLA from Charar-e-Sharief Abdul Rahim Rather is set to become the first speaker of the legislative assembly of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, which is scheduled to meet for a five-day session on Monday. According to the List of Business issued by the Assembly Secretariat, the House will elect the speaker in the first sitting on Monday. Minister for Agriculture Javed Ahmad Dar is scheduled to move Rather’s name for the post of speaker, while MLA Arjun Singh Raju will second the motion. Earlier, sources in the National Conference had said the 80-year-old is most likely to be the party’s candidate for the post. “We are comfortably placed as the treasury benches have the numbers. As of now, Rather sahib is all set to be the speaker of the legislative assembly,” an NC leader said on the condition of anonymity.

ADVERTISEMENT

Waqf issue: BJP’s motive is political, no genuine interest in protecting farmers, says Siddaramaiah

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday hit out at the BJP, which is slated to hold a statewide protest on Monday on the “Waqf issue”, alleging that their motive is purely political, with no genuine interest in protecting the welfare of farmers. He said, the BJP’s true nature is to stoke communal strife for political gain, and this protest has no intention of safeguarding farmers’ interests; instead, it threatens the harmony of Karnataka. “I call on the people of Karnataka to reject this divisive, destructive agenda and stand with us in building a Karnataka that unites, progresses, and prospers for all,” Siddaramaiah said. Following allegations by a section of farmers in certain parts of the State that their lands were marked as Waqf properties, the BJP has announced a state wide protest on Monday, accusing the ruling Congress of “land jihad”, and demanding the sacking of Waqf Minister Zameer Ahmed Khan from the Cabinet.

Ghaziabad courtroom clash: Delhi lawyers to strike on November 4

A committee of Delhi bar associations has resolved to strike on Monday to protest against the alleged attack on lawyers in a courtroom in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad. Lawyers and baton-wielding police personnel clashed in a courtroom in Ghaziabad on October 29 after the judge called in the force to remove a group of protesting advocates raising slogans against him over a disagreement. Some of the lawyers claimed they suffered injuries as the police personnel used batons on them while police officials alleged that the agitating advocates set a local outpost on fire. The committee said in a communication on Sunday, “A crucial and emergent meeting of the coordination committee of all bar associations of Delhi was held today (Sunday) and it was unanimously resolved and decided that the lawyers will abstain from work on November 4 in strong condemnation of the brutal attack on an innocent lawyer in Ghaziabad by the police on the direction of a district judge.” “This heinous act of violence against a member of the bar cannot be tolerated. We stand united in demanding justice and accountability,” it added.

ADVERTISEMENT

SC to hear on Monday Delhi government plea against vesting LG with power to appoint lawyers

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea by the Delhi government challenging the Centre’s decision to vest in the LG the power to appoint government lawyers. A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Sanjay Kumar is likely to hear the matter. In its plea before the top court, the Delhi government has challenged a 2017 office memorandum issued by the union home ministry and an order passed by the Delhi lieutenant governor’s office on February 16. “The elected Government of NCT of Delhi ought to be able to decide on the engagement of counsel, and the right to choose a counsel of a choice is one of the most zealously guarded rights. The elected government cannot be shut out from choosing its advocates before the Constitutional courts,” the plea said.

SC to hear Monday former army officer’s plea for quashing of charge sheet in rape case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday a plea filed by a former army officer seeking quashing of a charge sheet against him in an alleged rape case. A bench of Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Ahsanuddin Amanullah is likely to hear a plea filed by Capt. Rakesh Walia (retired) challenging an order of the Delhi High Court which dismissed his petition. The plea filed by advocate Ashwani Kumar Dubey contended that the high court ignored the important fact that “maliciously, wrongfully” seven FIRs have been registered by the complainant against nine different persons at seven different police stations, including the petitioner,in the last eight years. The high court in its order dated July 31 had said that the trial court is seized of the matter, and will pass an appropriate order after considering the arguments on behalf of the petitioner.

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to leave for Australia, 3 other countries on Monday

Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani will go on a visit of four countries, including Australia, where he will participate in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Union conference. A spokesperson of the Assembly said here that Devnani will leave for Australia from Delhi on Monday afternoon. Devnani will represent Rajasthan in the 67th annual conference of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Union in Australia. The conference will be held from November 5 to 8. In the conference, he will deliver presentations on the use of artificial intelligence in parliamentary processes and traditions, opportunities and challenges, standards and guidelines for adopting best practices for strengthening parliamentary institutions and law making to combat gender-based violence.

New skipper Rizwan focussed on getting combinations right for Champions Trophy

Pakistan’s new ODI skipper Mohammad Rizwan on Sunday said the three-match ODI series against Australia, starting Monday, will kick-start their preparations for the Champions Trophy back home next year. Rizwan had replaced Babar Azam as Pakistan’s white-ball skipper, last Sunday. “We are scheduled to play a good number of ODIs before the next year’s ICC Champions Trophy back in Pakistan,” Rizwan said in a statement released by the PCB on the eve of the first ODI. “The forthcoming series beginning with Australia, then Zimbabwe, South Africa and the home tri-nation tournament will help us assemble a right combination going into the mega event.” Pakistan are the defending champions of the Champions Trophy having won the last edition in 2017. They beat arch-rivals India in the final.

Jamshedpur FC, Chennaiyin FC seek urgent recoveries

Chennaiyin FC and Jamshedpur FC will be marching on their retrieval routes in a bid to recover from their recent losses, when they clash in their Indian Super League match here on Monday. The match marks a reunion of friends-turned-foes, with the likes of Owen Coyle, Farukh Choudhary, and Daniel Chima Chukwu returning to their old hunting ground. Coyle had even propelled the Red Miners to championship success in 2021-22, and hence the home fans are likely to give him a warm reception. Both teams have put on a show for their respective fan bases in the current campaign. They have performed as cohesive, well-oiled units, garnering much-needed victories and starting the season on a strong footing.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.