Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Amit Shah to address election meetings in Jharkhand on Sunday; Hemant Soren demands coal dues cleared

Ahead of the scheduled visits of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to poll-bound Jharkhand, Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Saturday requested the Centre with folded hands to clear ₹1.36 lakh-crore coal dues to the State. PM Modi is scheduled to address two rallies in Jharkhand on November 4 while Shah will address three public meetings on Sunday.

BJP to elect its J&K Legislature Party leader on Sunday

The BJP’s Jammu and Kashmir unit will hold a meeting in Srinagar on Sunday to elect its Legislature Party leader ahead of the first Assembly session in the Union Territory to be held on November 4 after a six-year gap.

Trump will spend every day until election in North Carolina, a swing State he won twice

Donald Trump will rally supporters in North Carolina every day until Tuesday’s election, a flurry of late activity in the only swing state that he won in both his 2016 and 2020 campaigns. Trump will campaign in Gastonia, west of Charlotte, and Greensboro on Saturday, with a stop in Salem, Virginia, in between. He will be in the eastern city of Kinston on Sunday and in Raleigh on Monday. Those four rallies will bring his total events in North Carolina since October 1 to nine.

Priyanka to launch second phase of Wayanad bypoll campaign on Sunday

AICC general secretary and UDF candidate Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to commence the second phase of her campaign for the Wayanad Lok Sabha bypoll on Sunday. According to a party MLA A.P. Anil Kumar, Vadra will hold a public meeting at 11 a.m. alongside her brother Rahul Gandhi at Gandhi Park in Mananthavady on the day.

Mumbai City FC seek winning momentum against Kerala Blasters FC

Mumbai City FC will look to return to winning ways when they take on visiting Kerala Blasters FC in their Indian Super League match in Mumbai on Sunday.