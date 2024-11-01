Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

India-U.S. joint special forces exercise to be held from Saturday in Idaho

A military exercise between the special forces of India and the U.S. is set to commence from Saturday in Idaho, seeking to enhance combined capabilities in executing joint special forces operations in desert and semi-desert environment and develop interoperability. An Indian Army contingent departed on Friday to take part in the ‘Exercise Vajra Prahar’, the Defence Ministry said.

Hindus in Bangladesh rally to demand protection from attacks and harassment

Tens of thousands of minority Hindus rallied on Friday to demand that the interim government in Bangladesh protect them from a wave of attacks and harassment and drop sedition cases against Hindu community leaders. Hindu community leaders say the cases are politically motivated and on Thursday demanded that they be withdrawn within 72 hours. Another Hindu rally has been planned for Saturday in Dhaka.

Voting closes in contest to lead U.K. Conservative Party as it seeks to rebound from defeat

Voting closed on Thursday in the months-long contest to lead Britain’s Conservative Party after its crushing election defeat, with the result due to be announced on Saturday.

ISL: Bengaluru FC aims to ride on unbeaten form to outwit FC Goa

Bengaluru FC and FC Goa are set to rekindle their animating rivalry when they clash during an Indian Super League (ISL) match in Madgaon on Saturday.