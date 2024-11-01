GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - November 01, 2024 11:34 pm IST

India-U.S. joint special forces exercise to be held from Saturday in Idaho

A military exercise between the special forces of India and the U.S. is set to commence from Saturday in Idaho, seeking to enhance combined capabilities in executing joint special forces operations in desert and semi-desert environment and develop interoperability. An Indian Army contingent departed on Friday to take part in the ‘Exercise Vajra Prahar’, the Defence Ministry said.

Hindus in Bangladesh rally to demand protection from attacks and harassment

Tens of thousands of minority Hindus rallied on Friday to demand that the interim government in Bangladesh protect them from a wave of attacks and harassment and drop sedition cases against Hindu community leaders. Hindu community leaders say the cases are politically motivated and on Thursday demanded that they be withdrawn within 72 hours. Another Hindu rally has been planned for Saturday in Dhaka.

Voting closes in contest to lead U.K. Conservative Party as it seeks to rebound from defeat

Voting closed on Thursday in the months-long contest to lead Britain’s Conservative Party after its crushing election defeat, with the result due to be announced on Saturday.

ISL: Bengaluru FC aims to ride on unbeaten form to outwit FC Goa

Bengaluru FC and FC Goa are set to rekindle their animating rivalry when they clash during an Indian Super League (ISL) match in Madgaon on Saturday.

Published - November 01, 2024 11:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.