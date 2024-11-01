Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Spain flooding claims more than 150 lives

Monstrous flash flooding in Spain let to several people being missing, and more than 158 lives claimed by the storm, 155 deaths confirmed in the eastern Valencia region alone. Crews searched for bodies in stranded cars and sodden buildings on Thursday (October 31, 2024) as residents salvaged what they could from their ruined homes.

Delhi air pollution: Relentless firecracker bursting during Diwali shrouds city in smog

Relentless bursting of firecrackers blanketed Delhi in dense smoke on Thursday, causing severe noise pollution and reducing visibility, as people defied a ban on firecrackers to celebrate Diwali. The city’s air quality dropped to the “very poor” category, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) of 330 at 10 pm.

Typhoon Kong-rey hits Taiwan’s east coast, leaving 1 dead

A powerful typhoon made landfall in Taiwan on Thursday (October 31, 2024), killing one person and bringing high winds and floods to much of the island’s east coast and northern areas, after barreling past the northern Philippines. Flights and train service were suspended in Taiwan and 8,600 people moved to shelters.

Thailand Foreign Minister to visit India, meet Jaishankar

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand Maris Sangiampongsa is scheduled to meet his Indian counterpart S. Jaishankar in Delhi on November 2, 2024, as part of his soon-to-begin visit to India, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). He is expected to arrive in Delhi late on Thursday (October 31, 2024) night and depart on November 3, as per his itinerary shared in an advisory by the MEA.

Kannada flag should be hoisted compulsorily on State formation day on November 1: government tells businesses

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday (October 11, 2024) said Kannada flag should compulsorily be hoisted at all educational institutions, businesses and factories, including in the information technology and biotechnology sector, in Bengaluru on November 1, the State’s formation day.

