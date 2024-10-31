Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Rajnath to inaugurate war memorial, Sardar Patel statue in Arunachal

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will visit Tawang district in Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday to inaugurate the Museum of Valour dedicated to Major Ralengnao Bob Khathing and unveil a statue of Bharat Ratna Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel in the border district.

PM Modi to participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations in Gujarat

Narendra Modi is on a two-day Gujarat visit and will participate in Rashtriya Ekta Diwas celebrations during his stay in the State. The birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is celebrated as Rashtriya Ekta Diwas (National Unity Day) on Thursday, said an official release.

CDS Gen. Chauhan to visit Algeria from Thursday

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan will embark on an official five-day visit to Algeria starting Thursday, during which he will be signing a memorandum of understanding on defence cooperation, reaffirming the military collaboration between the two nations.

R.G. Kar case: Junior doctors hold torch rally to CBI office in Kolkata

Agitating junior doctors along with common people on Wednesday evening organised a torch rally in Kolkata, demanding justice for the medic who was raped and murdered at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. The agitating doctors at the end of their rally announced their decision to switch off lights and light diyas on the night of Kali Puja on Thursday.

Punjab FC, Chennaiyin FC clash following a string of good run

In-form sides Punjab FC and Chennaiyin FC will square off in the Indian Super League in New Delhi on Thursday as the battle for playoffs spots heats up.