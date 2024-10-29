Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to launch projects worth ₹284 crore at Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various projects as well as tourist attractions worth ₹284 crore during his visit to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat on Wednesday.

Ayodhya prepares to hold first Deepotsav after consecration of Ram Temple

Diyas have been laid out in squares of 16 - some in special patterns, security staff have fanned across the city, laser lights have been set up and drones are whirring overhead. Ayodhya is preparing to hold on Wednesday its first Deepotsav after the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in a manner not seen in its previous seven editions.

Sikkim bypolls: SDF candidates withdraw, clear path for SKM’s uncontested victories

The SKM nominees will be declared elected unopposed at the end of the deadline for withdrawal of candidates on Wednesday.

AAP to hold protest against BJP over ‘tardy’ paddy procurement

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will ‘gherao’ the Punjab BJP office in Chandigarh on Wednesday to protest the “tardy” lifting of paddy in the state, said senior party leader and Cabinet Minister Aman Arora on Tuesday.

Kerala CPI(M) leader Divya arrested in ADM death case after bail plea rejected

After P.P. Divya was remanded to judicial custody, her lawyer told reporters that a bail plea would be moved before the sessions court on Wednesday.

Karnataka High Court expected to pronounce order on actor Darshan’s bail plea on Wednesday

The Karnataka High Court is expected to pronounce on Wednesday its order on the interim bail plea filed by actor Darshan Thoogudeepa, who is currently in jail as an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. Justice S. Vishwajith Shetty reserved the order on Tuesday on the interim bail application after hearing detailed arguments from the actor’s legal representative, senior advocate C.V. Nagesh, and State Public Prosecutor P. Prasanna Kumar.

Mohun Bagan face resurgent Hyderabad FC in ISL

Mohun Bagan Super Giant would be wary of a resurgent Hyderabad FC when the two sides face each other in their Indian Super League in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Rana to join Indian squad in Mumbai ahead of third Test

Harshit Rana will join the Indian squad in Mumbai on Wednesday, two days before the match gets underway at the Wankhede Stadium. But it remains unclear if his presence in the dressing room will be as a reserve or as a member.

