Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to inaugurate AIIMS Bhopal extension building, drone service

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on October 29 virtually inaugurate the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Bhopal’s new extension building and also launch its drone service facility, an official said on Monday. The AIIMS extension “Kautilya Bhavan” is a modern six-storey building covering an area of 11,900 square metres, with a project cost of Rs 64.44 crore.

Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez to visit Mumbai

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is scheduled to visit Mumbai on October 29 before returning to Spain.

Delhi High Court to hear BJP MLAs’ plea over placing CAG reports in Assembly

The Delhi High Court on Monday agreed to list for October 29 a plea by BJP MLAs seeking a direction to the city government to send 12 CAG reports on liquor duty, pollution and finance to the Lieutenant Governor for placing those before the Assembly. The petition was mentioned for listing by a senior counsel appearing for the petitioners before a bench headed by Chief Justice Manmohan.

Nadda urges BJP workers to participate in ‘Run for Unity’ event to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

BJP president J.P. Nadda on October 28 called upon party office-bearers and workers to participate in the “Run for Unity” event on October 29 to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

India, Saudi to discuss ways to increase cooperation in energy, digital infra, manufacturing

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will discuss ways to increase cooperation with Saudi Arabia in areas like renewable energy, digital infrastructure, and manufacturing during his two-day visit, an official statement said on October 28. The visit to Riyadh will begin from October 29. The commerce and industry Ministry said Goyal will participate in the Future Investment Initiative (FII) in Riyadh, a crucial platform that brings together global leaders, investors, and innovators.

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif to visit Saudi Arabia

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will travel to Saudi Arabia on October 29 on a two-day official visit, during which he is likely to hold talks with the Gulf country’s top leadership and attend the Future Investment Initiative (FII). The 8th edition of FII is being held in Riyadh from October 29-30, according to a statement issued by the Foreign Office.

3rd ODI: India women need to resolve batting vulnerabilities to seal series against NZ

India will be hoping to resolve their batting brittleness in their quest to win the third and final women’s ODI and seal the series against New Zealand in Ahmedabad on October 29. It was clear from the first match, which the hosts won by 59 runs through a fine effort by the bowlers, that India’s batting is not in top shape, and the second one-dayer underscored that reality.

Bangladesh not giving up hope of first test victory over South Africa

Despite a recent poor performance, Bangladesh refuses to give up hope of grabbing a first test victory against South Africa as it gears up for second and final match beginning on October 29. After its historic 2-0 series victory against Pakistan, Bangladesh failed to continue the good work in a series against India and the first match against South Africa.