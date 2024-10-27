Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi, Spanish counterpart to inaugurate Tata’s C-295 aircraft manufacturing facility

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to meet Spanish PM Pedro Sanchez on Monday in the Durbar Hall of the iconic Lukshmi Vilas Palace in Vadodara that has played host to many royal concerts and cultural events. The two leaders will also have lunch at the iconic palace that was built in the late 19th century by Maharaja Sayajirao Gaekwad III, the then ruler of the erstwhile state of Baroda, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday. The two leaders will jointly inaugurate the TATA Aircraft Complex for manufacturing C-295 aircraft in Vadodara, the first private sector final assembly line for military aircraft in India. They will lead a roadshow stretching up to 2.5 km from the airport to the Tata Advanced Systems facility on Monday morning.

Delhi court to pass order on Engineer Rashid’s regular bail plea on Monday

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on Monday its order on a regular bail plea of Engineer Rashid, the Lok Sabha MP from J&K’s Baramulla, in a terror funding case.

Prime accused in Assam trading scam arrested from Goa

The prime accused in the online trading scam case, Deepankar Barman, was arrested by the Assam Police from Goa on Sunday, DGP G.P. Singh said. Barman is likely to be produced before a court in Goa on Monday and brought to Guwahati on transit remand, another police officer said.

President Biden to celebrate Deepavali with Indian-Americans at White House

President Joe Biden will celebrate Deepavali at the White House on Monday evening along with a large number of Indian Americans from across the country. “Continuing a tradition from previous years, the President will light a Diya lamp in the Blue Room before his remarks,” the White House said.