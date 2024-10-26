Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam to hold its first State conference on Sunday

The new entrant in Tamil Nadu politics, film actor Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam is holding its first State conference near Vikravandi in the Villupuram district of Tamil Nadu on Sunday, with the aim of entering the electoral fray in the 2026 Assembly elections.

Amit Shah to inaugurate new passenger terminal at Indo-Bangla border crossing on Sunday

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a newly constructed passenger terminal and a cargo gate at the India-Bangladesh land border crossing in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district on Sunday.

Recruitment test for grade 4 posts in Assam to be conducted on Sunday amidst elaborate arrangements

Written examinations for various categories of grade 4 posts of the Assam government will be conducted on Sunday amidst elaborate arrangements, including suspension of mobile internet services across the state during the test hours.

Trump rally at Madison Square Garden follows long tradition in politics

Donald Trump’s rally on Sunday at Madison Square Garden follows a long line of political events at the storied New York City arena.

India one win away from U17 Asian Cup qualification, face Thailand in crucial clash

India are one step away from qualifying for the AFC U17 Asian Cup in Saudi Arabia, needing a crucial victory over hosts Thailand in their final Group D match in Chonburi, Thailand on Sunday.

India face stiff Nepal test in SAFF Women’s semifinal

Indian senior women’s team will have its task cut out when it faces home favourite Nepal in the SAFF Women’s Championship semi-final at the Dasharath Stadium in Kathmandu on Sunday.

Serie A leader Napoli needs a late goal to beat struggling Lecce 1-0

Serie A leader Napoli needed a late score from captain Giovanni Di Lorenzo to secure a 1-0 victory over struggling Lecce at home on Saturday. Antonio Conte’s Napoli moved five points ahead of defending champion Inter Milan, which hosts rival Juventus on Sunday.

India look for consistency from batters to seal series; NZ’s Amelie Kerr ruled out of ODIs

Indian team will aim for an improved performance from its batters in their quest to seal the series when they face New Zealand in the second women’s ODI in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

