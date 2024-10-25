Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Cyclone Dana: Odisha to begin damage assessment work on Saturday

As Cyclone Dana weakened into a deep depression and moved westward, authorities launched extensive relief and rehabilitation efforts on a war-footing in the affected regions. In both Odisha and West Bengal, flights, railways and buses swiftly resumed operations soon after the storm passed as authorities worked to assess and clear any disruptions caused by the cyclone, which made landfall between Dhamra and Bhitarkanika past midnight. Briefing reporters in the evening, Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari announced damage assessment work will commence on Saturday and be completed within seven days, stating that all major road blockages caused by fallen trees have been cleared and communication restored. The IMD has forecast heavy downpour till Saturday morning and issued a red warning (take action) for Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj districts.

Cyclone Dana: Met forecasts heavy rain in south Bengal districts

The Met Office said that light to moderate rain is likely at many places over south Bengal, with heavy rain at one or two places in Purba and Paschim Medinipur and Jhargram districts on Saturday. Gale wind speed reaching 80 to 90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph is prevailing in northwest Bay of Bengal and will gradually decrease becoming squally wind speed reaching 40 to 50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph from Friday evening, the Met said. It advised fishermen not to venture into the sea along and off Odisha and West Bengal coasts till Saturday morning.

President Murmu arrives in Chhattisgarh on two-day visit

President Droupadi Murmu on Friday arrived in Chhattisgarh on a two-day visit during which she will attend convocation ceremonies of four higher education institutions. On Saturday morning, Murmu will offer prayers at the Jagannath temple in Gayatri Nagar here before heading to Bhilai in the Durg district for various events.

Baba Siddique murder case: Police custody of 9 accused extended till Saturday

A court in Mumbai on Friday extended till Saturday the police remand of nine accused in the Baba Siddique murder case. Nine persons, who were arrested on various dates, were produced before Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (Esplanade Court) V.R.Patil at the end of their initial remand on Friday. While police sought extension of remand by three days, the court extended it by one day till Saturday.

East Bengal look to press reset button against Paro FC in AFC Challenge League

Grappling with a disastrous start to their Indian Super League campaign, East Bengal will aim to reset, regain rhythm, and shake off negative momentum as they kick off their AFC Challenge League campaign against Bhutan’s in-form Paro FC in Thimpu on Saturday.

Mohammedan Sporting aim to regain momentum against struggling Hyderabad FC

After a promising start, debutants Mohammedan Sporting Club are facing a slump as they will seek to set the house in order against Hyderabad FC in a crucial clash between two struggling teams in Kolkata on Saturday.

Jamshedpur FC face tough test against NorthEast United in ISL

Jamshedpur FC’s impressive run so far in the Indian Super League (ISL) is expected to face a tough test when they clash with NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Saturday.

