Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Lakhs evacuated as Odisha, West Bengal brace for Cyclone Dana impact

Authorities in Odisha and West Bengal evacuated lakhs of people, shut schools, cancelled more than 400 trains and suspended flight operations as they braced on Thursday for severe cyclonic storm Dana, which is expected to make landfall in Odisha past midnight at a speed of 120kmph. The severe cyclone made landfall between Bhitarkanika National Park and Dhamra Port.

Cyclone Dana: NDRF teams deployed, schools closed in Jharkhand

An ‘orange’ alert has been issued for the Kolhan region (West Singhbhum, Seraikela-Kharswan and East Singhbhum districts) of Jharkhand for Friday, a Met Department official said. This category of alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 115 mm to 204 mm in 24 hours, the official said. In view of the inclement weather, Jharkhand School Education and Literacy Development Department on Thursday said that all categories of schools would be closed on Friday in Kolhan division. Six teams of the NDRF have been deployed in Jamshedpur and Chaibasa, while two teams were kept on standby in Ranchi to deal with any emergency situation, another official said.

President Murmu on 2-day visit to Chhattisgarh from Friday

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Chhattisgarh from Friday, the Rashtrapati Bhavan has said. The President will grace the 2nd convocation of the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Raipur on Friday, it said in a statement issued on Thursday.

Coal scam: Supreme Court to hear ex-Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda’s plea for stay on conviction on Friday

The Supreme Court will hear on Friday a plea moved by former Jharkhand Chief Minister Madhu Koda, seeking a stay on his conviction in a coal scam case, to enable him to contest the upcoming State Assembly polls.

Sanjay Raut challenges his conviction in defamation case filed by BJP leader’s wife

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut has moved a sessions court in Mumbai challenging his conviction and 15-day jail sentence in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya’s wife Medha Somaiya. After hearing both the sides, the court posted the matter for hearing on Friday.

Puducherry government to disburse cash through banks to card holders under free rice scheme

The Puducherry government will transfer ₹1,200 to the bank accounts of below poverty line (BPL) families for August and September under the free rice scheme at the rate of ₹600 per month. According to a release from the office of the Chief Minister on Thursday, the amount would be credited under DBT system from Friday. The families coming under the Above Poverty Line (APL) category would get through bank accounts ₹600 for the two months from Friday.

Union Minister Khattar to visit Port Blair on Friday to review Centre’s flagship projects

Union Minister of Power Manohar Lal Khattar will arrive in Port Blair on Friday to review various central government flagship projects, officials said.

Manish Malhotra, Sanjeev Sanyal to take part in 3rd edition of IP Feast on Friday

Ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra, economist and historian Sanjeev Sanyal, restaurateur Zorawar Kalra and theatre artist Bubbles Sabharwal are among the eminent personalities participating in the third edition of IP Feast in New Delhi.

Bengaluru FC’s unbeaten defence faces strong Kerala Blasters test

Leaders Bengaluru FC, the only team yet to concede a goal in five matches this season, will face a stern test against an in-form Kerala Blasters who will have the advantage of playing at home in a crucial ISL clash in Kochi on Friday.

