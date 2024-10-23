Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Cyclone Dana: Odisha gearing up to evacuate one million people to safer place

Odisha government has sped up process of evacuating 10 lakh people to safer place as the severe cyclonic storm is expected to make landfall between Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts of Odisha during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday. Seven districts Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Puri, Mayurbhanj, Balasore and Jajpur are likely to receive very heavy rain from 7 cm to 11 cm on Thursday. Under the impact of cyclonic system over Bay of Bengal, coastal districts of Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore are likely to experience a wind speed between 100 and 110 kmph. Northern Odish district of Mayurbhanj is expected to get 80-90 kmph while it will be 60 to 80 kmph in Puri. Districts such as Cuttack, Jajpur, Khurda, Bhubaneswar, Dhenkanal, and Keonjhar may record wind speed of between 60 and 70 kmph while the same will come down to 50 to 60 kmph in Sundargarh and South Jharkhand. Interior districts such as Angul, Ganjam, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sambalpur and Deogarh would have wind speed reaching up to 40 to 50 kmph. The mangrove forest spread over nearly 200 sq. km in Bhitarkanika National Park Kendrapara district would reduce the impact of impending cyclone Dana, if it makes landfall in the area, a senior forest officer said in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cyclone Dana: Kolkata airport to suspend flight operations from 6 p.m. on Thursday

The Kolkata airport authorities decided to suspend flight operations for 15 hours from 6 p.m. on Thursday in view of the possible impact of cyclone Dana, an official said. “In view of Cyclone Dana’s impact on the coastal region of West Bengal, including Kolkata, it has been decided to suspend the flight operations from 6 p.m. on October 24 to 9 a.m. on October 25 due to predicted heavy winds and heavy to very heavy rainfall at Kolkata,” an AAI spokesperson said. Eastern Railway has cancelled 190 local trains in its Sealdah division from 8 p.m. on Thursday to 10 a.m. on Friday to ensure passenger safety. The last trains from coastal areas like Hasnabad and Namkhana will leave for Sealdah by 7 p.m. on Thursday. More than 1.14 lakh people in West Bengal have been evacuated to safer shelters so far, with Dana approaching the Odisha coast, officials said on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the NDRF has deployed a total of 56 teams in five States, including Odisha and West Bengal.

Government to launch initiative to provide localised weather forecasts to gram panchayats on Thursday

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj will on Thursday launch a weather forecast service for gram panchayats which will provide them with localised daily weather forecasts for five days and enhance disaster preparedness, an official statement said. Gram Panchayat Level Weather Forecasting, which will be launched in collaboration with the India Meteorological Department (IMD), will also allow gram panchayats to check hourly weather forecasts and directly benefit farmers and villagers across the country, said the statement issued by the Ministry of Panchayati Raj on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Key PAC meeting on Thursday, Madhabi Puri Buch likely to appear

SEBI chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch is scheduled to appear before the Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee on Thursday in what may turn out to be a stormy meeting following a senior BJP member’s accusation that political motivations are guiding the actions of the panel’s chairman and Congress MP K.C. Venugopal.

India eye right selection calls to counter New Zealand’s spunk in second Test

Jolted by an unexpected loss on home turf, star-heavy India will look for right balance in the line-up to counter-attack against a spunky New Zealand in the crucial second Test beginning in Pune on Thursday.

India face New Zealand to begin preparation for ODI World Cup

It will be a trial by fire for skipper Harmanpreet Kaur as India begin preparations for next year’s World Cup with the three-match ODI series against New Zealand starting in Ahmedabad on Thursday, having recently endured another failure at claiming an ICC title.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.