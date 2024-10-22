Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi to hold bilateral meeting on Wednesday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping will hold a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Russia’s Kazan on Wednesday, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said. “I can confirm that there will be a bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Modi and Chinese President Jinping tomorrow,” Misri said at a media briefing.

Bengaluru rains: Schools, Anganwadis to remain shut on Wednesday

The Bengaluru Urban district administration has declared holiday for schools and Anganwadi centres on Wednesday in view of the heavy rains in the district. In a statement, the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban Jagadish G has said the decision has been taken as a precautionary measure and in the interest of students.

Cyclone Dana: Odisha, Bengal to evacuate people; Coast Guard on high alert

Odisha, which is likely to bear the brunt of the cyclone, has kept ready around 800 cyclone shelters for people to be evacuated from vulnerable areas, according to a Minister. All educational institutions including schools, colleges and universities will remain closed in 14 districts of Odisha from Wednesday to Saturday (October 25, 2024) in view of the impending cyclone that would hit the State by October 25. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said her government is ready to face the cyclone. “Schools will remain closed in seven districts from October 23 to 26 as a precautionary measure. We do not want to take any risk. Schools and colleges are sometimes used as shelters for people,” Banerjee said in Kolkata.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to file nomination for Wayanad bypoll on Wednesday

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will file her nomination on Wednesday, which will be attended by her mother and Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) chairperson Sonia Gandhi, and her brother and Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge will also be present. The grand old party has decided not to place any restrictions on use of flags of itself or its allies, party sources said on Tuesday

Bahraich violence: Supreme Court to hear plea by accused against demolition notices issued by U.P. government

The Supreme Court agreed to hear on Wednesday a plea filed by three accused in the Bahraich communal violence incident against demolition notices issued by the Uttar Pradesh government. The apex court then orally asked the ASG not to take any action till Wednesday and posted the matter for hearing.

India eye top spot, Bangladesh seek crucial draw in SAFF showdown

With a semifinal spot already secured, India will look to reaffirm their dominance when they take on Bangladesh in their final Group A match of the SAFF Women’s Championship in Kathmandu on Wednesday.

