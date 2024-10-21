Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to visit Kazan, Russia for BRICS summit

India said it brings great value to the BRICS and its contributions have played a vital role in shaping the bloc’s efforts in areas such as economic growth and global governance reforms. The comments by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri came a day ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Russian city of Kazan to attend the 16th BRICS Summit on October 22.

Protesting junior doctors call off hunger strike after meeting Mamata

Protesting junior doctors withdrew their strike on October 21 after a meeting with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at Nabanna (State Secretariat) to discuss their 10-point charter of demands. The meeting came out with a resolution to set up and elect a task force by March 2025. The State government has promised to share a written directive by 3 p.m. on October 22 about the doctors’ demands. The written directive was one of the top demands put forth by the doctors.

6th India-Singapore Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in New Delhi

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and his Singaporean counterpart Ng Eng Hen are slated to hold a key dialogue on October 22 aiming to bolster defence cooperation between the two countries. The Ministers will co-chair the sixth India-Singapore Defence Ministers’ Dialogue in New Delhi.

Cyclone brewing in Bay of Bengal to bring heavy downpour in south Bengal: Met office

A low-pressure system over the east-central Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm and cross Odisha-West Bengal coasts between Puri and Sagar Island on October 24 night with a wind speed of 100-110kmph, the Met office said on October 21. The Met said that the low-pressure system is likely to intensify into a depression over the east-central Bay of Bengal by October 22 and then into a cyclonic storm by the next day.

Centre imposes GRAP stage II in Delhi amid deteriorating air quality

The Central Pollution Control Board on October 21 invoked the second stage of the Graded Response Action Plan in the national capital amid deteriorating air quality levels, imposing restrictions on the use of coal and firewood as well as diesel generator sets. The Centre’s Sub-Committee for operationalisation of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) will invoke an 11-point action plan as per Stage II of the revised GRAP in the entire National Capital Region from 8 a.m. on October 22.

Maharashtra Assembly polls seat-sharing to be finalized by October 22: Congress’ Vijay Wadettiwar

Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition Vijay Wadettiwar on October 21 said that the final decision on all 288 seats for Maha Vikas Aghadi for the Maharashtra Assembly election will be made by October 22 evening.

President Murmu to confer National Water Awards 2023

President Droupadi Murmu will present the National Water Awards 2023 on October 22, recognising outstanding contributions to water management and conservation across India.

Amit Shah to inaugurate Civil Defences and Home Guards conference in Gujarat

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a national conference of Civil Defences and Home Guards in Gujarat on October 22. Mr. Shah will address the legislative assembly and attend different events during his visit.

IMF, World Bank meetings clouded by wars, slow economic growth, U.S. election

Global finance chiefs will gather in Washington this week amid intense uncertainty over wars in the Middle East and Europe, a flagging Chinese economy and worries that a coin-toss U.S. presidential election could ignite new trade battles and erode multilateral cooperation. The IMF will update its global growth forecasts on October 22. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva last week flagged a lackluster outlook, saying the world, saddled by high debts, was headed for slow medium-term growth, and pointing to a “difficult future.”

Slovakia, Hungary and Serbia to discuss ways to curb illegal migration

The leaders of Slovakia, Hungary and Serbia will meet on October 22 to discuss protecting the European Union’s bordersagainst illegal migration, including through new solutions, the Slovak government office said on October 21. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who have long taken hard lines against migration, will meet Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic in Komarno, Slovakia, to discuss ways to counter illegal flows.

BAN vs SA first Test: Taijul’s 5 wickets help Bangladesh stay in contention in 1st test against South Africa

Left-arm spinner Taijul Islam claimed 5-49 as Bangladesh hit back to leave the first cricket test against South Africa in parity despite being bowled out for 106 in its first innings on Day 1. South Africa now leads by 34 runs after a day when 16 wickets fell, with Kyle Verreynne batting on 18 with Wiaan Mulder on 17.

Strong Indian contingent for World Bridge Games

A strong Indian contingent, led by Vinay Desai, will compete in all four categories of the 16th World Bridge Games to be held in Buenos Aires from October 22 till November 3.

