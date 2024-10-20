Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Bengal protesting doctors to attend meeting with government but won’t end hunger-strike at present

Protesting junior doctors said they will attend a meeting with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee called by the West Bengal government on October 21 to resolve issues related to their demands, emphasising that its outcome will determine whether they will withdraw their indefinite hunger strike.

Supreme Court to hear case related to death of 3 civil service aspirants at Delhi coaching centre

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on October 21 a matter related to the death of three civil service aspirants at a coaching centre here in July due to the flooding in the building’s basement.

Congress’ CEC meeting for Maharashtra, Jharkhand polls

The Congress’ Central Election Committee will hold its meeting on October 21 to finalise candidates for the upcoming Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly polls. The CEC meeting for Maharashtra was to take place this evening but was postponed with party leaders citing various reasons from Karwa Chauth to holding of meetings for both states on the same day, as the reason for the deferment.

Newly elected J&K MLAs to take oath in Srinagar, ending six-year legislative inactivity

The newly elected MLAs of Jammu and Kashmir will be administered the oath of office in the Legislative Assembly on October 21, ending a six-year-long legislative hiatus. Pro tem Speaker Mubarak Gul will administer the oath to the MLAs, who include 51 first-time members. The ceremony is scheduled to take place at 2 p.m.

U.N. biodiversity conference: what’s at stake?

The world’s pledges to halt humankind’s destruction of nature will be put to the test when the 16th UN conference on biodiversity opens on October 21 in Colombia. The COP16, held in the city of Cali through November 1, is the first meeting of the international community since the adoption two years ago of an unprecedented roadmap to achieve that goal.