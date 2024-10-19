GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - October 19, 2024 10:19 pm IST

PM Modi to launch development projects from Varanasi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch a number of development initiatives, including multiple airport projects across the country worth over Rs 6,100 crore, during his visit to Varanasi on Sunday, his office said.

Mamata appeals to striking doctors to end fast-unto-death, rejects demand to remove health secretary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday urged the junior doctors protesting the rape and murder of their colleague at R.G. Kar Hospital to end their fast-unto-death, stating that most of their demands have been addressed while rejecting their insistence on removing the State Health Secretary. While the Chief Minister has promised to address most of their concerns within three to four months, the doctors remain firm in their demand for immediate action. A mega rally is planned for Sunday to further press their demands, and the threat of a Statewide and potentially nationwide strike looms on October 22 if no resolution is reached.

Cyclonic circulation over Andaman sea likely to intensify into low pressure: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said that a cyclonic circulation has formed over Andaman sea which is likely to intensify into a low pressure by October 21. The low pressure may have an impact on coastal areas of north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal and Bangladesh next week. The IMD forecast said that light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of south Odisha, north coastal Odisha and dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of north interior Odisha on Sunday. The IMD also forecast thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam and Gajapati districts on Sunday.

Mohammedan Sporting look to exploit home conditions against visiting Kerala Blasters

Debutants Mohammedan Sporting Club will seek their first home win in the Indian Super League (ISL) when they host Kerala Blasters FC in a tricky match in Kolkata on Sunday. Both teams are hungry for victory, but for Mohammedan, this game is crucial, as they desperately need their first home win of the season, and the visiting Kerala Blasters aren’t going to make it easy.

Women’s T20 World Cup set for first-time champion as New Zealand-South Africa clash in final

New Zealand’s golden generation, led by inspirational Sophie Devine, will have one last chance to lay hands on a global ICC trophy when it meets a gritty South Africa in the summit clash of the T20 World Cup which is set to throw a new champion, in Dubai on Sunday.

