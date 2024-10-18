Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

MVA seat-sharing talks hit a roadblock; Chennithala to meet Uddhav on Saturday

Disturbance has rocked the Maha Vikas Aghadi seat-sharing talks in Maharashtra, where the Shiv Sena (UBT) has refused to hold discussions with Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole, sources have told The Hindu. After this has been communicated to the party high command, Congress Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala is slated to meet Uddhav Thackeray at his residence Matoshree at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

PM Modi to launch National Learning Week on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch the ‘Karmayogi Saptah’— National Learning Week — on Saturday, with the exercise seeking to impart fresh impetus towards individual and organisational capacity development for civil servants, his office said.

Panels on GST rate rationalisation, cutting tax on insurance premium to meet on Saturday

The two Ministerial panels set up by the GST Council are slated to meet on Saturday to discuss GST rate rationalisation and lowering 18% tax rate on health and life insurance premiums. This would be the first meeting of the 13-member GoM, under Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, which was set up to suggest tax on health and life insurance premiums.

Mohan Bhagwat to visit Mathura on Saturday, will attend RSS’ National Executive meet

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat is set to arrive in Mathura on Saturday to attend the National Executive meeting of the Sangh and stay in the temple town for 10 days.

Union Minister to inaugurate 21st Divya Kala Mela in Jabalpur

Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment Virendra Kumar will inaugurate the 21st Divya Kala Mela in Madhya Pradesh’s Jabalpur on Saturday, an official statement said.

Mumbai City in search of first win of season in ISL showdown vs FC Goa

Title-holders Mumbai City FC will look to secure their maiden win of the season when they face familiar foes FC Goa as the Indian Super League returns to action after the international break in Margao on Saturday.

Indian junior team, guided by Sreejesh, faces Japan in Sultan of Johor opener

Two-time Olympic medal-winning stalwart P R Sreejesh will face his first major test as India’s new junior men’s hockey coach when the under-21 team aims for a fourth title triumph at the 12th Sultan of Johor Cup, beginning with a clash against Japan in Johor on Saturday.