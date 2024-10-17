Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Jharkhand Assembly polls: Nominations for 43 constituencies to kick off on Friday

Filing of nomination papers for 43 Assembly constituencies of Jharkhand going to polls on November 13 in phase one will begin on Friday, an election official said on Thursday. The nomination exercise, to continue till October 25, will start at 11 a.m. and conclude at 3 p.m. The Jharkhand Assembly polls will be held in two phases on November 13 and November 20, while the counting of votes will take place on November 23.

Notification for bypolls to 4 Punjab Assembly seats to be issued on Friday

Punjab’s Chief Electoral Officer Sibin C has said the notification for by-elections to four assembly seats in the state will be issued on Friday. The polling in Dera Baba Nanak, Chabbewal (SC), Gidderbaha, and Barnala Assembly segments will be held on November 13. The votes will be counted on November 23.

Akhilesh to visit Maharashtra on Friday, seek more seats to contest polls with INDIA bloc

Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday said he would visit Maharashtra on Friday and seek more seats to contest the upcoming Assembly elections there as part of the opposition INDIA bloc. The 288-member Maharashtra Assembly will got to the polls in a single phase on November 20, and the results will be out on November 23.

Delhi court to pass order on AAP leader Satyendar Jain’s bail plea on Friday

A Delhi court is likely to pass on Friday its order on the bail application of AAP leader and former Delhi minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case. Mr. Jain was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on May 30, 2022, on the charge of laundering money through four companies allegedly linked to him. He is currently in judicial custody.

Vice-President Dhankhar to visit Mohali, Sikar

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be visiting Mohali in Punjab on Friday and Sikar in Rajasthan the next day, his office said.

U.K. Foreign Secretary David Lammy to visit China in attempt to reset frosty relations

British Foreign Secretary David Lammy is making his first trip to China in office this week in an attempt to reset the U.K.’s ties with Beijing and seek “pragmatic engagement” despite human rights and other concerns. Mr. Lammy is expected to visit Beijing and Shanghai during a two-day trip that starts on Friday, U.K. officials said on Thursday.

Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC face off in top-of-the-table clash

Early high-flyers Bengaluru FC and Punjab FC will face off in a top-of-the-table clash of the Indian Super League in Bengaluru on Friday, both looking to outdo each other in the battle for supremacy. BFC will have the home crowd backing them at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium.

Country’s top paddlers to participate in UTT National Ranking TT

India’s top paddlers including Manav Thakkar, G. Sathiyan, Ahyika Mukherjee and Sutirtha Mukherjee will be in action in the season’s second UTT National Ranking Table Tennis Championships beginning in Margao on Friday.