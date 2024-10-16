Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Nayab Singh Saini to take oath as Haryana Chief Minister on Thursday

Nayab Saini was on Wednesday elected as the leader of the BJP Legislature Party at a meeting held in Haryana’s Panchkula. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who participated in the meeting as the party observer, announced that Mr. Saini was elected as the BJP Legislature Party leader unanimously. The oath-taking ceremony will take place on Thursday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr. Shah, and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be among those who will attend the event.

Supreme Court to begin marital rape case hearing on Thursday

The Supreme Court will on Thursday commence hearing pleas related to the question whether a man should continue to enjoy legal protection for forcing his wife, who is not a minor, to have sex with him. A bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra on Wednesday said it will commence the hearing on the pleas on Thursday.

Assam Accord: Supreme Court verdict on Thursday on pleas challenging Section 6A of Citizenship Act

A five-judge Constitution bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday will pronounce its verdict on a batch of pleas challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A of the Citizenship Act inserted by way of an amendment in 1985 in furtherance of the Assam Accord. A bench of Chief Justice of India D.Y. Chandrachud, Justices Surya Kant, M.M. Sundresh, J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra will pronounce the verdict.

Regional Meteorological Centre maintains red alert as depression likely to cross close to Chennai

Chennai and its neighbouring districts got a respite from extreme rainfall for most of Wednesday. However, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has maintained a red alert for the Chennai belt till Thursday morning as the depression is likely to cross close to Chennai. The northeast monsoon’s first rain spell pounded Chennai and its neighbouring districts, particularly those in the city’s fringes. With the depression remaining intact in the ocean on Wednesday, the RMC said that the alert would not be withdrawn until the system crossed the coast. Chennai and surrounding districts may receive heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday. The depression over the Bay of Bengal moved at 15 kmph, and lay about 280 southeast of Chennai and 370 km southeast of Nellore on Wednesday. It is likely to cross the north Tamil Nadu and the south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry and Nellore, close to Chennai in the early hours of Thursday.

NDA CMs to meet on Thursday as ruling alliance gets fresh momentum after Haryana win

Chief ministers and deputy CMs from the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance will attend a conclave in Chandigarh on Thursday to deliberate on development issues, the Constitution’s ‘amrit mahotsav’, and the 50th anniversary year of the “attempt to murder” democracy, a reference to Emergency.

PM Modi to attend International Abhidhamma Divas celebrations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to attend an event in New Delhi on Thursday to mark Abhidhamma Divas during which he will also share his insights on the importance of the Pali language, the Culture Ministry said.

Samsung workers will resume work from Thursday: CITU

Workers at the Samsung India Electronics Ltd, who ended their strike demanding better pay and working conditions, would resume work from tomorrow, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) said on Wednesday.

Chennaiyin FC aim to stretch unbeaten away run against NorthEast United

Chennaiyin FC will look to prolong their unbeaten away run at the Indian Super League 2024-25 season when they lock horns with determined hosts NorthEast United FC in Guwahati on Thursday.

