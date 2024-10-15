Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Omar Abdullah to take oath on Wednesday as first CM of J&K as UT

Stage is set for Omar Abdullah to take oath as the first Chief Minister of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir following the victory of his National Conference in the first Assembly election after the abrogation of Article 370. Preparations have been put in place for the oath ceremony of the Chief Minister and his Council of Ministers at the Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC) on Wednesday, officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Haryana BJP MLAs to meet on Wednesday to elect Legislature Party leader

The meeting of the Haryana BJP MLAs to elect the Legislature Party leader will be held on Wednesday. Nayab Singh Saini, who replaced Manohar Lal Khattar as the Chief Minister of Haryana in March, was the BJP’s CM face in the State Assembly polls, and is likely to be the CM choice. Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav are the central observers for the election.

Chennai rains: Holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, three neighbouring districts on Wednesday

In view of the heavy rain prediction, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Tuesday instructed authorities to declare a rain holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengalpattu districts on Wednesday. Holiday has been declared for all schools and colleges on Wednesday in Puducherry and Karaikal too.

ADVERTISEMENT

Holiday declared on Wednesday for schools in Bengaluru Urban district

Following the incessant rains, the Deputy Commissioner of Bengaluru Urban District has declared a holiday for schools on Wednesday. However, no holiday has been declared for degrees, post graduation, diploma, engineering and ITI colleges.

Dhankhar to visit Meghalaya, Assam

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a two-day visit to Assam and Meghalaya beginning Wednesday. An official statement said on Tuesday that Dhankhar will preside as chief guest and lay the foundation stone of the Meghalaya Skill and Innovation Hub at Mawdiangdiang in New Shillong. He is also scheduled to visit IT Park and Raj Bhavan Shillong and meet the Chief Minister and other senior officials.

1st Test: Gill, Jaiswal look to continue good form; Kohli, Rohit eye consistent run against edgy Kiwis

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill, the torchbearers of India’s transition phase, will have to be the team’s driving force in its quest to lord over an unsettled New Zealand when the two sides square off in a three-Test series, beginning in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.