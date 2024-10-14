Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Yellow alert for Chennai, educational institutions to be closed

Tamil Nadu CM M.K. Stalin directed the authorities to declare a holiday for schools and colleges in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts on October 15, and also asked them to issue an advisory to IT firms to allow their employees to work from home from October 15 to 18. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Chennai on October 15.

EAM Jaishankar set to arrive in Pakistan to attend SCO meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar is set to land in Pakistan on October 15 to attend a conclave of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), in the first high-level visit from India in years amid continuing strain in ties between the two neighbours.

Meitei, Kuki, Naga MLAs of Manipur to meet in Delhi

For the first time since the ethnic violence broke out in Manipur last year, a number of MLAs of Meitei, Kuki and Naga communities are set to hold a joint meeting in New Delhi on October 15 under the supervision of the Home Ministry, officials said.

PM Modi to inaugurate international telecommunication event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the International Telecommunication Union-World Telecommunication Standardisation Assembly (WTSA) 2024 at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on October 15.

Army chief Gen Dwivedi embarks on Japan visit to boost defence ties

Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi is on a four-day visit to Japan with an aim to bolster defence cooperation between the two countries. He will engage in dialogue with the senior military leadership of Japan at the Defence Ministry in Ichigaya on October 15.

Opposition MPs boycott Waqf committee meeting over allegations against Kharge

Several opposition MPs on October 14 boycotted a meeting of the parliamentary committee examining the Waqf (Amendment) Bill alleging that the panel is not functioning in accordance with rules, after Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge was accused by a deposer of being involved in Waqf land scams. The opposition members held a separate meeting later to decide their next course of action. They are expected to write to the Lok Sabha speaker on October 15 over the panel’s functioning.

Adityanath to meet Bahraich shooting victim’s kin in Lucknow, says local MLA

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will on October 15 meet the kin of the man who was shot dead during a Durga idol procession in a village in Bahraich, BJP MLA Sureshwar Singh said.

Delhi court to pass order on Engineer Rashid’s regular bail plea

A Delhi court is likely to pronounce on October 15 its order on a regular bail plea moved by Independent Lok Sabha MP from J-K’s Baramulla, Engineer Rashid, in a terror funding case.

Besieged with rigging allegations, Punjab gram panchayat election to be held

Gram panchayat election will be held in Punjab on October 15 amid tight security despite calls of deferment by the Congress over alleged irregularities during the nomination. Polling for the post of ‘Sarpanch’ and ‘Panch’ will be held from 8 a.m. till 4 p.m. through ballot boxes, officials said.

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to announce three AI Centres of Excellence

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan, will be announcing three AI Centres of Excellence (CoE) focused on Healthcare, Agriculture, and Sustainable Cities on October 15 in the national capital.

Home Minister to interact with IPS probationers

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will interact with the Indian Police Service (IPS) probationers of 2023 batch in New Delhi on October 15.

Stalemate deepens as Bengal junior doctors’ hunger strike continues

West Bengal Chief Secretary Manoj Pant invited the Joint Platform of Doctors (JPD) for further discussions at the State health department headquarters and urged them to call off their planned ‘Droher Carnival’ demonstration on October 15.

Centre appoints S Paramesh as new Indian Coast Guard chief

The Centre on October 14 appointed the Indian Coast Guard’s Additional Director General S Paramesh as the new chief of the maritime force. He will assume his new appointment on October 15.

Sindhu, Lakshya aim to regain form at Denmark Open

Indian badminton stars PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will be eager to bounce back from a disappointing resumption to their season when they compete in the $850,000 Denmark Open Super 750, starting on October 15.

