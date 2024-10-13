Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

IMD issues rain warnings to Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, Mumbai

The northeast monsoon is likely to begin by October 15 or 16, and Chennai may receive heavy to very heavy rain. The IMD said a low-pressure area is likely to form over central parts of south Bay of Bengal around October 14 and is likely to become a well-marked low-pressure area and move north-westwards towards northern Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and south Andhra Pradesh coast during the subsequent 48 hours. Parts of Mumbai received moderate rainfall on Sunday evening, linked to the withdrawal of the southwest monsoon, the IMD also said.

Badlapur sexual assault case accused’s death probe: Parents issued summonses by Thane court

A Thane court has issued summonses to the parents of Badlapur sexual assault case accused Akshay Shinde, who was gunned down on September 23, to record their evidence in connection with the inquiry into his death. His parents, Alka and Anna Shinde, have been asked to be present in the court of the First Class Judicial Magistrate on Monday at 11am.

Supreme Court to hear bail plea of businessman in Delhi Excise policy scam case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on October 14 the bail plea of Hyderabad-based businessman Abhishek Boinpally in a money laundering case related to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

Remark against PM Modi: Supreme Court to hear Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s plea in defamation case

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on October 14 a plea of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor against a Delhi High Court verdict that refused to quash defamation proceedings against him for his alleged “scorpion on Shivling” remark targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ex-DU Professor Saibaba’s body to be donated to hospital, says family

The body of former Delhi University professor and rights activist G.N. Saibaba who passed away in Hyderabad, will be donated to a hospital as he wished, said a statement issued by his family. Saibaba’s body will be kept at his brother’s house in Jawahar Nagar, Hyderabad, for his relatives, friends and well-wishers to pay homage, on October 14. Afterwards, his body will be donated to state-run Gandhi Medical College. His eyes have already been donated to LV Prasad Eye Hospital, the family said in a statement.

Punjab CM to meet Union Min Pralhad Joshi to flag issues of rice millers, arthiyas

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said he will meet Union Consumer Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on October 14 to flag the demands of protesting rice millers and ‘arthiyas’. Chairing a meeting to review the ongoing procurement of paddy, the CM said the demands of the rice millers and ‘arthiyas’ (commission agents) are genuine, and the Union government must give a sympathetic view to it.

China confirms Premier Li’s participation in SCO meet in Pakistan

China on October 13 confirmed that Premier Li Qiang will travel to Islamabad to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) meeting this week and also pay a bilateral visit to enhance cooperation between the two countries. Premier Li will attend the 23rd Meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of Member States of the SCO in Islamabad and pay an official visit to Pakistan from October 14 to 17, the Chinese Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement.

