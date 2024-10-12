Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

SKM to hold road blockade in Punjab against ‘delayed’ paddy procurement

Samyukt Kisan Morcha Friday announced a statewide road blockade in Punjab on Sunday from 12 noon to 3 p.m. to protest against an alleged tardy paddy procurement. SKM leader Balbir Singh Rajewal blamed both the Centre and State governments for the delayed procurement. Also, the Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) too has announced to sit on rail tracks in the State on Sunday over the same issue. BKU (Ugrahan) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Kokrikalan said the protest will be held from 12 noon to 3 p.m.

Thane creek bridge to be inaugurated by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on Sunday

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will inaugurate the northbound stretch of Thane Creek Bridge No. 3 on the Sion-Panvel Highway and perform the bhoomipujan for seven new creek bridges, an official statement said on Saturday.

India eye big win against injury-hit Australia

A confident India will strive to take control of their destiny by securing yet another net-run-rate boosting victory when they face an injury-ravaged Australia in their must-win Women’s T20 World Cup match in Sharjah on Sunday.

