Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Unemployed youth can apply for PM internship scheme from Saturday

The unemployed youth can apply for PM internship scheme pilot project from Saturday evening. On the eve of the portal opening to applicants, the number of opportunities posted to the portal of the PM Internship Scheme surged to 90,849 on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sena factions to hold Dussehra rallies, expected to set tone for Maharashtra polls

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold their respective Dussehra rallies in Mumbai on Saturday in a show of strength and set the tone by attacking each other ahead of Maharashtra Assembly polls. While the Shiv Sena (UBT) will hold its rally at the historic Shivaji Park in Dadar, Mr. Shinde will address his faction at Azad Maidan in south Mumbai.

One junior doctor on fast admitted to hospital after his condition worsened

One of the medics on hunger strike was hospitalised on Thursday night after his health condition deteriorated, a senior doctor said. The medic was identified as Aniket Mahato, one of the seven on fast unto death since Saturday last.

Mysuru decks up for grand finale of iconic Dasara celebrations

The city of palaces is all set for the spectacular procession on the occasion of ‘Vijayadashami’ on Saturday, which will also mark the grand finale of the 10-day long iconic ‘Mysuru Dasara’ celebrations atop Chamundi Hills.

3rd T20: India eye series sweep, runs from openers

Despite its inconsequential nature, India will be eagerly pursuing the twin goals of a series sweep and monitoring the progress of impressive second-line players during the third and final T20 against Bangladesh in Hyderabad on Saturday.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.