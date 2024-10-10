GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - October 10, 2024 10:23 pm IST

Nobel Peace Prize to be announced on Friday

Six days of Nobel announcements opened pn Monday with Americans Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun winning the medicine prize. Two founding fathers of machine learning — John Hopfield and Geoffrey Hinton — won the physics prize. On Wednesday, three scientists who discovered powerful techniques to decode and even design novel proteins were awarded the chemistry prize. The Nobel Peace Prize will be announced on Friday and the economics award on Monday.

Omar Abdullah elected NC Legislature Party leader

National Conference president and Mr. Omar Abdullah’s father Farooq Abdullah said a meeting of the pre-poll alliance partners would be held on Friday to take the process of government formation further.

19th East Asia Summit concludes on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 19th East Asia Summit hosted by Lao PDR as the current Chair of ASEAN. The Prime Minister participated in the 21st ASEAN-India Summit on Thursday.

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy city-hops across Europe, promoting ‘victory plan’ to allies

Mr. Zelenskyy has a half-hour audience on Friday with Pope Francis, the Vatican said. Later Friday, he’ll be meeting German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Berlin.

