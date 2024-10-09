Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

NC Legislature Party to meet on Thursday to elect leader

The Legislature Party of the National Conference will meet on Thursday to elect their leader as party president Farooq Abdullah maintained that his son Omar Abdullah will be the Chief Minister.

Rape accused’s rented homes built ‘illegally’; Vadodara civic body issues notices

After the arrest of five men for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl in Vadodara city, the civic body on Wednesday said the houses given on rent to two of the key accused were constructed “illegally” and hence notices were issued to their owners. While three main accused in the case — Munna Vanzara, Mumtaj Vanzara and Shahrukh Vanzara — were arrested on Monday, two others — Ajmal Sattar and Saif Ali — were nabbed on Tuesday. All of them were remanded to police custody till Thursday by a local court on Tuesday.

1st phase of Army Commanders’ Conference to be held in forward area in Sikkim

The two-phase Army Commanders’ Conference during which the army will review current operational preparedness and deliberate on critical strategies is set to begin in Sikkim on Thursday.

Mozambique votes for president, ruling party could extend its 49 years in power

Preliminary results from some areas are expected from Thursday, and the full results must be delivered to the Constitutional Council within 15 days of polls closing to be validated and formally declared. Around 17 million people are registered to vote.