Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to lay foundation stones of projects worth ₹7,600 crore in Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of various development projects worth over ₹7,600 crore in Maharashtra on Wednesday through video-conferencing, his office said.

Delhi High Court to hear on Wednesday plea on allowing Wangchuk, others to hold protest at Jantar Mantar

The Delhi High Court will hear on Wednesday a plea that seeks to allow climate activist Sonam Wangchuk and others to hold a protest at Jantar Mantar or any other suitable location in the national capital.

Nagaland CM seeks Centre’s intervention to stop auction of ‘Naga human skull’ in U.K.

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Tuesday sought the intervention of the Centre to stop a proposed auction of a “19th century horned Naga human skull” in the United Kingdom scheduled for Wednesday.

Chemistry Nobel to be announced on Wednesday

The Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2024 will be announced on Wednesday 11.45 a.m. CEST (3.15 p.m.) IST at the earliest.

India’s T20 marauders eye another big win; Bangladesh hope for turnaround

An India so dominant that Bangladesh is admittedly clueless about how to match the “skills and mentality” of Suryakumar Yadav’s men. The script is not expected to deviate much when the two sides clash in the second T20 International in New Delhi on Wednesday with the home team’s young mavericks proving more than a handful for the full-strength visitors.

India look to fix batting woes, bolster NRR against Sri Lanka in Women’s T20 WC

On a sticky wicket after a mixed start to the campaign, India will look to fix their batting woes to bolster their net run rate when they take on bottom-placed Sri Lanka in their third and penultimate Group A match of the T20 Women’s World Cup in Dubai on Wednesday.