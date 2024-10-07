GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - October 07, 2024 10:47 pm IST

Political parties gear up for poll verdict in J&K and Haryana

A day before the results of the Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana Assembly polls are declared after counting of votes on October 8, parties on opposite sides of the political spectrum exuded confidence of emerging triumphant in the elections.

RG Kar case: Junior doctors to hold rally in Kolkata

Resident doctors of State run hospitals in West Bengal, who are on a hunger strike continued their fast-unto-death for the third consecutive day on October 7. They announced that they will organise a rally in Kolkata from central Kolkata’s College Square to Esplanade at around 4.30 p.m. on October 7 to press for their demands.

Nobel Prize in medicine opens six days of award announcements

Nobel announcements continue with the physics prize on October 8. On October 7, U.S. scientists Victor Ambros and Gary Ruvkun won the Nobel Prize in Medicine for their discovery of microRNA and its role in how genes are regulated.

Arctic Open Super 500: Sindhu, Sen eye comeback after Paris setback

Star shuttlers PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen will lead the Indian contingent at the Arctic Open Super 500 tournament commencing in Vantaa, Finland, on October 8, as they eagerly look to reclaim their momentum on the international stage following a medal-less outing at the Paris Olympics.

Published - October 07, 2024 10:47 pm IST

Top News Today

