Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Israel on alert ahead of Hamas attack anniversary

Israel placed its forces on alert ahead of the anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack, after a military official said the country was preparing its retaliation for Iran’s missile attack. Ahead of Monday’s grim anniversary, military spokesman Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said at a televised briefing: “We are prepared with increased forces in anticipation for this day”, when there could be “attacks on the home front”.

Maldives President Muizzu to meet Modi, request India support over looming debt crisis

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu landed in Delhi on Sunday, for a four-day state visit to India, and is expected meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday (October 7, 2024) morning with a looming economic crisis and an imminent debt repayment on his hands back home.

Amit Shah to review security situation with CMs of 8 Naxal-hit States

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will review on Monday (October 7, 2024) the security situation of the Naxal-affected states with the Chief Ministers of eight states hit by the menace. The CMs of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Telangana, Odisha, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh will attend the meeting.

Delhi riots 2020: Delhi High Court to hear Umar Khalid’s bail plea in UAPA case

The Delhi High Court will on Monday (October 7, 2024) hear the bail plea of former JNU student Umar Khalid in a UAPA case related to the alleged larger conspiracy behind the communal riots here in February 2020.

Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine to be announced

The Nobel Prize for Physiology or Medicine to be announced at 3 p.m. on Monday (October 7, 2024).