Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Govt to mark Cerebral Palsy day on Sunday with awareness campaigns to foster inclusivity

The Government has planned to mark World Cerebral Palsy Day on Sunday with a series of awareness campaigns across the country to foster inclusivity and empower those living with the disorder. This year’s theme, ‘#UniquelyCP’, focuses on highlighting that an individual’s disability is not their sole identity, but their distinct capabilities and strengths enable them to achieve their goals in life, according to an official statement. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, through its Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPwD), will spearhead national-level efforts to amplify the voices of people with cerebral palsy.

Chennai air show 2024: Where and how to watch

The Indian Air Force (IAF) would be conducting a mega airshow on the Marina Beach in Chennai on October 6. The scintillating air show is being held as part of the 92nd anniversary of the IAF observed on October 8. In this year’s airshow to be held in the city, 72 types of aircraft comprising Rafale, SU-30, MIGs, Jaguar and Tejas, along with the iconic aerobatic teams of Surya Kiran and Sarang helicopter would be performing manoeuvres and synchronised formation flying.

Kejriwal to address second ‘Janta ki Adalat’ rally on Oct 6

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will address his second ‘Janta Ki Adalat’ rally at north Delhi’s Chhatrasal stadium on Sunday, AAP’s Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said. Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters on Friday, Singh expressed hope that the people of Delhi will give a massive mandate to the AAP in the upcoming assembly polls, as a “certificate of Kejriwal’s honesty”. He said that the AAP national convenor will address the rally at Chhatrasal Stadium in Model Town. On September 15, Kejriwal announced his decision to resign from the CM’s post, saying that he needed to go to the “peoples’ court”, just two days after being released from Tihar jail where he spent over five months in connection with the excise policy case. The AAP supremo also said that he would return to the top post after getting a “certificate of honesty” from Delhiites in the assembly polls due in February.

Tens of thousands join pro-Palestinian rallies in Europe amid high alert as October 7 anniversary nears

Tens of thousands of pro-Palestinian demonstrators took to the streets in London, Paris, Rome and other major cities around the globe Saturday to call for a cease-fire as the first anniversary of the Hamas attacks on Israel approached. Massive rallies were planned in several European cities, with the largest gatherings expected from Saturday to Monday. Events will peak Monday, the date of the anniversary. In London, thousands gathered in Russell Square amid a significant police presence. Some of the march’s organizers had said they planned to target companies and institutions they claimed were “complicit in Israel’s crimes”, including Barclays Bank and the British Museum. The atmosphere was tense as pro-Palestine protesters and counter-demonstrators, some holding Israeli flags, passed each other. Scuffles broke out as police officers pushed back activists trying to get past a cordon. Fifteen people were arrested on suspicion of public order offenses and assault, London’s Metropolitan Police said.

ASHA workers directed to bring 50 women each for Ladki Bahin event in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The civic authorities in Maharashtra’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have asked ASHA workers to bring 50 women each for the programme on the Ladki Bahin scheme to be held in the city on Sunday, an official said on Saturday. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will address the programme on the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a financial assistance scheme for women. In a letter issued by the medical health officer of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation, ASHA (accredited social health activist) workers have been asked to bring 50 women each for the event.

Services between Vishwavidyalaya, Kashmere Gate metro stations to start from 6.40 am on Oct 6

Train services between Vishwavidyalaya and Kashmere Gate metro stations on the Yellow Line will not be available for 40 minutes from 6 am on Sunday due to maintenance work, a DMRC official said. Yellow Line connects Samaypur Badli in Delhi with Millennium City Centre, Gurugram. In order to undertake the planned maintenance work at Vishwavidyalaya metro station, train services on the Yellow Line will be briefly regulated in the early morning of October 6 till 6.40 am, they said. According to the officials, the first train service will start at 6.45 am instead of 6 am on Sunday from Vishwavidyalaya to Millennium City Centre Gurugram and at 6.52 am instead of 6 am from Kashmere Gate to Samaypur Badli.

Tunisia votes Sunday in its third presidential election since Arab Spring

With his major opponents imprisoned or left off the ballot, Tunisian President Kais Saied faces few obstacles to winning reelection on Sunday, five years after riding anti-establishment backlash to a first term. The North African country’s Oct. 6 presidential election is its third since protests led to the 2011 ouster of President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali — the first autocrat toppled in the Arab Spring uprisings that also overthrew leaders in Egypt, Libya and Yemen. International observers praised the previous two contests as meeting democratic norms. However, a raft of arrests and actions taken by a Saied-appointed election authority have raised questions about whether this year’s race is free and fair. And opposition parties have called for a boycott. What’s at stake? Not long ago, Tunisia was hailed as the Arab Spring’s only success story. As coups, counter-revolutions and civil wars convulsed the region, the North African nation enshrined a new democratic constitution and saw its leading civil society groups win the Nobel Peace Prize for brokering political compromise.

Women T20 WC: India look to iron out combination flaws, regain fight in crucial T20 WC game against Pakistan

India will have to regroup quickly and iron out the imbalances in team combination when they face arch-rivals Pakistan in a crucial second group A match of the Women’s T20 World Cup here on Sunday. An early 58-run defeat to New Zealand on Friday has not just dented India’s chances of entering the semifinals of the ICC showpiece, but it certainly has pushed them to a tight corner. India’s run-rate currently stands at a poor -2.99 and it makes big victories mandatory for them in the remaining three matches against Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side was wretched in all three departments of the game against the Kiwis in its World Cup opener, and India now need a reversal within 24 hours.

IND vs BAN first T20I: Mayank faces fitness and form test, chance for fringe players to shine

Pace sensation Mayank Yadav is expected to unleash his raw speed while the absence of India’s T20 regulars will provide another opportunity to the fringe players in the three-match series against Bangladesh, beginning here Sunday. Having consistently generated speed in excess of 150kmph in his maiden IPL earlier this year, Mayank had drawn the attention of the cricketing world before a side strain ruled him out of the tournament. Usually, one has to prove fitness in domestic cricket to be considered for national selection but the 22-year-old has been fast-tracked into the side considering his special talent. The series against Bangladesh will be a test of his fitness and temperament. It remains to be seen if he can display the same accuracy and control that he exhibited in the IPL.

