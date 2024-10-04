Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

BJP eyes hat-trick, Congress a comeback after a decade as Haryana votes on Saturday

The fate of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Vinesh Phogat of the Congress besides JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and 1,027 other candidates will be decided on Saturday as elections to the 90-member Haryana Assembly will be held with over 2 crore people eligible to vote. The ruling BJP is eyeing a hat-trick of wins in the state while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback after a decade. Counting of votes will be held on October 8.

PM to inaugurate metro line, lay foundation stones of infra projects, launch agri schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Saturday to launch several development initiatives costing over ₹56,000 crore, his office has said. The PMO said on Friday that PM Modi will inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community, in Washim, and launch projects worth ₹23,300 crore related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector. Later in the day, he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for various development projects worth over ₹32,800 crore in Thane. From BKC Metro Station, he will flag off a train scheduled to run from BKC to Aarey JVLR, Mumbai and will also take a ride in the metro between BKC and Santacruz stations, the PMO said. In line with his commitment to empower farmers, his office said, PM Modi will disburse the 18th instalment of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi worth about ₹20,000 crore to around 9.4 crore farmers. With the 18th instalment release, total funds disbursed to farmers under the scheme will reach around ₹3.45 lakh crore.

No response from govt over demand for meeting, will start indefinite fast on Saturday: Wangchuk

Climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said he and other protesters from Ladakh would sit on an indefinite fast from Saturday since they have not received any response from the government over their demand of meeting the President, Prime Minister or the Union Home Minister.

Naidu offers silk robes to Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday offered “Pattu Vastralu” (silk robes) on behalf of the state government, to Lord Venkateswara Swamy on Tirumala Hills, as part of the nine-day annual Brahmotsavams. The CM will stay at Tirumala Hills and inaugurate Vakulamata centralised kitchen on Saturday.

Elon Musk to join Trump at rally at site of first assassination attempt

Elon Musk will join Donald Trump at his rally Saturday in Butler, the Pennsylvania city where the Republican presidential nominee survived an assassination attempt earlier this year.

