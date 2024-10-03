Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Tirupati laddus row: Supreme Court to hear on Friday pleas seeking court-monitored probe

The Supreme Court will hear a batch of pleas, including those seeking a court-monitored probe, into the alleged use of animal fat in making Tirupati laddus on Friday. Solicitor-General Tushar Mehta requested the apex court, which was scheduled to hear the matter at 3.30 p.m. on Thursday, that the case be taken up at 10.30 a.m. on Friday.

PM Modi to address Kautilya Economic Conclave on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will address the third Kautilya Economic Conclave, which will discuss various issues including job creation, green economy, artificial intelligence and public policy design.

5, Ferozeshah Road bungalow to be Kejriwal’s new address

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal will move into bungalow number 5 on Ferozeshah Road in Lutyens’ Delhi on Friday, days after he resigned from the Chief Minister’s post.

Rain likely in West Bengal, Odisha as low-pressure area takes shape

A low-pressure area is likely to form over the north Bay of Bengal on Friday, bringing isolated heavy rainfall in different parts of West Bengal, the IMD said on Thursday. It said that under the influence of the weather system, heavy rainfall is likely to occur in the sub-Himalayan districts till Saturday, with the possibility of very heavy rain at one or two places. The low-pressure system is expected to cause heavy downpour in the south Bengal districts on Friday, the Met Department said. Landslides may also be triggered by heavy rain in the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, it said.

Kerala Assembly session set to be turbulent amid Opposition allegations, controversies

The Kerala Assembly session commencing on Friday is anticipated to be contentious, with the Congress-led opposition challenging the ruling CPI(M) over allegations related to the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram festival and issues raised by dissident legislator P V Anvar, putting the Left party on the defensive as they brace for a vigorous showdown. The opposition has criticised Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over ADGP M R Ajithkumar’s meeting with RSS leaders in the State.

SIMI could be behind 2008 Malegaon blast: Pragya Thakur’s lawyer argues in court

The 2008 Malegaon blast could have been carried out by the banned Students’ Islamic Movement of India (SIMI), the lawyer of prime accused and BJP leader Pragya Thakur argued before a special court in Mumbai on Thursday. Thakur’s lawyer J.P. Mishra will continue his arguments on Friday.

Imran Khan’s party claims over 700 supporters arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab ahead of Islamabad protests

Over 700 supporters of the jailed former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan were arrested from different parts of Punjab Province on Thursday, a day before a major showdown in Islamabad by his party for the independence of the judiciary, release of the party founder and against rising inflation. Khan’s party held three major political events, including a rally each in Islamabad and Lahore, and a protest in Rawalpindi. The party had called for protests in Mianwali, Bahawalpur and Faisalabad on Wednesday, which would be followed by a power show at D-Chowk in Islamabad on Friday.

