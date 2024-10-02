Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Thursday on plea against ‘caste-based discrimination’ in jails

The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on a plea which has alleged that prison manuals of some states in the country encourage caste-based discrimination.

Soldier’s body to be brought home in Uttarakhand 56 years after death in plane crash

Body of a soldier missing for 56 years since an IAF plane crashed near the Rohtang Pass in Himachal Pradesh will be brought home to Chamoli district on Thursday, an official said. The body of Narayan Singh, who was a jawan in the Indian Army’s Medical Corps, was among four more found buried in snow during a recent search conducted by the Army.

Supreme Court likely to consider Commission for Air Quality Management’s compliance report on Thursday

The Supreme Court is likely to consider on Thursday the Commission for Air Quality Management’s report on compliance of its directions for curbing air pollution in Delhi-NCR due to stubble burning. A bench of Justices Abhay S. Oka, Ahsanuddin Amanullah and Augustine George Masih is hearing a bunch of pleas seeking to reduce air pollution in the region.

President Murmu on two-day visit to Rajasthan from Thursday

President Droupadi Murmu will be on a two-day visit to Rajasthan from Thursday to attend different programmes, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. She will grace the 32nd convocation of Mohanlal Sukhadia University at Udaipur on Thursday, it said in a statement.

Amit Shah to launch several projects during Gujarat visit

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch a host of projects and attend Navratri ‘garba’ events during his two-day visit to Gujarat beginning Thursday, officials said. Mr.Shah will inaugurate a health check-up camp at 10.15 a.m. in Chanakyapuri area of Ahmedabad city which falls under the Gandhinagar parliamentary constituency.

Andhra Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan renounces 11-day penance at Tirumala

Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Wednesday visited the Tirumala temple in Tirupati and renounced his 11-day penance (Prayaschitta Deekhsa), which he undertook to atone for the alleged sins of the previous YSRCP government at the hill shrine. During his visit, the Deputy Chief Minister carried ‘Varahi Declaration’ book with him to the deity, the contents of which he will reveal in a meeting in Tirupati on Thursday.

Odisha CM Mohan Charan Majhi roadshow for business summit ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha 2025’ in Delhi on Thursday

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi will take part in the roadshow for business summit ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make in Odisha 2025’ in the national capital on Thursday. The event is a key step in building excitement for the Make in Odisha Conclave next year, which will bring business leaders and investors to Bhubaneswar.

First Chhattisgarh Green Summit starts Thursday

The first Chhattisgarh Green Summit will be held in Raipur from Thursday to promote environmental sustainability and integrate Lok traditions into the development discourse. Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai will inaugurate the summit, while Forest Minister Kedar Kashyap will be the guest of honour.

Tripartite agreement on power export to Bangladesh to be signed on Thursday

Nepal, Bangladesh and India will ink a long-awaited tripartite agreement on Thursday to export electricity to Bangladesh, an official said on Wednesday. The agreement will involve the Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), NTPC Vidyut Vyapar Nigam Limited of India and the Bangladesh Power Development Board (BPDB), according to Chandan Kukmar Ghosh, spokesperson at the Nepal Electricity Authority.