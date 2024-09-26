Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin may meet PM Modi on Friday

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday with the demand for early release of funds for several projects such as the Chennai Metro and universal education initiatives. Mr.Stalin arrived in the national capital on Thursday evening.

Election Commission team arrives in Maharashtra to review assembly poll preparations

On Friday and Saturday, the ECI will meet representatives of political parties, enforcement agencies, nodal officers of Central paramilitary forces, special police nodal officers, chief election officer, state chief secretary, DGP, administrative secretaries and senior police personnel, a release said.

Shiv Sena announces ‘Mahavijay Samvad’ outreach campaign ahead of Maharashtra polls

Addressing a news conference, Shiv Sena’s Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde said their women, youth and social media wings will be a part of the initiative starting Friday.

Dhankhar to be chief guest at World Tourism Day event on Friday

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be the chief guest at a World Tourism Day event in New Delhi on Friday that will highlight the crucial role of tourism in fostering development and global harmony.

Benjamin Netanyahu to speak at U.N. General Assembly on Friday

From the dais of the U.N. General Assembly just a year ago, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu triumphantly hailed a new peace he said would sweep through the Middle East. A year later, as he travels back to that same world stage, that vision is in tatters.

East Bengal hosts FC Goa, hopes to claim ISL season’s maiden win

Smarting from back-to-back losses, East Bengal FC will look to get back to winning ways when they host FC Goa in their opening home game of the Indian Super League season in Kolkata on Friday.

