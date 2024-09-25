Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Rains lash Mumbai after long break; Met office issues red alert for city, neighbouring districts

After a long hiatus, heavy rains returned to lash Mumbai and suburbs on Wednesday, inundating low-lying areas, stopping local trains on tracks between Kurla and Thane stations and stranding passengers even as traffic crawled on roads. The IMD upgraded its orange alert for Mumbai city and its neighbouring districts to a red alert, valid till 8.30 a.m. on Thursday.

Low pressure to bring heavy rain in several West Bengal districts: Met Department

The Meteorological department on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall in several districts of West Bengal, with extremely heavy downpours expected in some sub-Himalayan areas. The weather office said the coastal districts of North and South 24 Parganas and Purba Medinipur would experience very heavy rainfall through Thursday, while heavy rain is anticipated in other south Bengal districts, including Kolkata.

PM Modi to launch projects worth ₹22,600 crore from Maharashtra

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off a Metro train in Pune on Thursday and also launch various development projects worth over ₹22,600 crore.

Jal Shakti Minister to visit Odisha, take part in activities under ‘Swachhata Hi Seva’ campaign

Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil will visit Odisha on Thursday to participate in activities under the ongoing Swachhata Hi Seva campaign, aimed at promoting sanitation and cleanliness across rural India, officials said.

Karnataka government to launch knowledge health city on Thursday

The Karnataka government’s ambitious “Knowledge Health Innovation Research-City” (KHIR-City) project, touted as the first of its kind in the country, is set to be launched on September 26.

Mamata likely to meet officials of medical colleges to review security

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to hold a meeting with the medical superintendent and vice principals (MSVPs) of all state-run medical colleges primarily to review security measures at those facilities on Thursday, a well-placed source said.

16th Finance Commission team reaches Assam on 4-day tour

On Thursday, the Commission will have a series of meetings, starting with the chief minister and his cabinet colleagues at the Secretariat complex in presence of the chief secretary and other senior officials. The panel will meet various political parties, representatives of rural and urban local bodies, different councils and industries. It will also address a press conference on Thursday.

Supreme Court questions NCLAT verdict approving settlement of BCCI claim of ₹158.9 crore by Byju’s

The Supreme Court on Wednesday questioned the verdict of insolvency appellate tribunal NCLAT setting aside the insolvency proceedings against ed-tech major Byju’s and approving its ₹158.9 crore dues settlement with the BCCI. The bench, which will resume the hearing on Thursday, hinted that it send the case back to the insolvency appellate tribunal for fresh adjudication by applying its mind to the source of money.

New York court is set to hear Donald Trump’s appeal of his $489 million civil fraud verdict

New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office, which sued Trump on the state’s behalf, argues that Engoron’s decision is backed by “overwhelming evidence.” Here are some things to know about Thursday’s hearing: What is this appeal about? Engoron ruled that Trump padded his net worth by billions of dollars by hugely overvaluing his assets on his annual financial statements. Those assets include golf courses and hotels bearing his name, his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida and his Trump Tower penthouse in Manhattan.

Debutants Mohammedan Sporting brace for tough Chennaiyin FC test

Newly-promoted Mohammedan Sporting have impressed with their attacking flair in their first two ISL matches but their defensive frailties will pose a real challenge when they face two-time champions Chennaiyin FC in an away game in Chennai on Thursday.