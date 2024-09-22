Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Anura Kumara Dissanayake to take oath as Sri Lanka’s 9th President on Monday

Anura Kumara Dissanayake on Sunday was declared the winner of the Sri Lankan presidential election by the country’s Election Commission after an unprecedented second round of counting of votes. Dissanayake, 56, the leader of the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna party’s broader front National People’s Power (NPP), defeated his closest rival Sajith Premadasa of Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB). Incumbent president Ranil Wickremesinghe was eliminated in the first round after he failed to become within the top two in the vote list. NPP said Dissanayake will take oath on Monday. He will be the 9th president of the island nation.

Delhi CM Atishi likely to take charge of office on Monday

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi, who took the oath of office a day ago, is likely to take charge on Monday, officials said. She was sworn in as the eighth chief minister of Delhi on Saturday along with her cabinet. The Delhi Assembly’s session will be held on September 26 and 27.

India, EU to begin next round of talks on free trade pact on Monday

Senior officials of India and the 27-nation European Union (EU) will commence the next round of talks for a proposed free trade agreement from Monday in New Delhi, an official said. The agreement is aimed at further boosting bilateral trade and investments between the two regions. The two sides are negotiating a free trade agreement, an investment protection agreement and an agreement on geographical indications (GIs).

Madras High Court ruling on watching child porn: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on appeal on Monday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Monday its judgment on a plea challenging a Madras High Court ruling that has said mere downloading and watching child pornography is not an offence under the POCSO Act and the information technology law. A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is likely to pronounce the verdict.

CJI Chandrachud to lay foundation stone of new High Court complex in Mumbai on Monday

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud will lay the foundation stone of the Bombay High Court’s new complex in Mumbai’s Bandra East on Monday, an official said. A Maharashtra government release on Sunday said possession of 30.16 acre of land will be handed over the High Court in a phased manner, adding the first tranche measuring 4.39 acres has already been given.

Lok Sabha Speaker to inaugurate two-day conference of presiding officers on Monday

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will inaugurate a two-day conference of the India region of the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association on Monday. Presiding officers of legislatures of states and Union territories and officers will deliberate on the theme “The Role of Legislative Bodies in the Attainment of Sustainable and Inclusive Development”, the Lok Sabha Secretariat said in a statement.

Tirupati laddu row, ‘freeing’ temples from govt control on agenda for VHP’s apex body meet on Monday

The controversy surrounding Tirupati laddus and the demand for “freeing” temples across the country from government control are among the key issues to be discussed at a meeting of the VHP’s apex body in Andhra Pradesh on Monday.

ASI completes technical survey of Jagannath temple’s Ratna Bhandar

The Shree Jagannath Temple Administration had barred devotees from having a ‘darshan’ of the sibling deities from 1 pm to 6 pm during the survey of the treasury. However, as the ASI has already completed the survey, there will be no restriction on the entry of the devotees on Monday, SJTA chief administrator Arabinda Padhee said.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant seeks first win of season in match against NorthEast United

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will aim to grab their first win of the season when they clash against NorthEast United in their second home game of the Indian Super League 2024-25 season in Kolkata on Monday.

