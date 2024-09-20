Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi begins U.S. visit on Saturday

PM Modi will arrive at Wilmington on Saturday for the Quad summit. A number of bilateral meetings have been planned during his visit to New York on Sunday and Monday. No meeting has been fixed with former U.S. President Donald Trump so far, the government has said.

Bengal junior doctors call off ‘cease work’, to partially resume duties from Saturday

Junior doctors agitating over the rape and murder of a Kolkata doctor called off their ‘cease work’ on Friday evening, announcing partial resumption of duties entailing attending essential services in state-run hospitals from Saturday. Ending the logjam persisting for 42 days, the agitating medics withdrew the ‘cease work’ after holding a march to the CBI office in Salt Lake from the State Health Department’s headquarters, where they had been demonstrating for over a week.

Atishi to take oath as Delhi Chief Minister on Saturday

Sources in the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the swearing-in ceremony of Atishi and her Cabinet colleagues Gopal Rai, Kailash Gahlot, Saurabh Bharadwaj, Imran Hussain and Ahlawat will be held at Raj Niwas.

Three-day national conference of RSS affiliate Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram begins in Haryana

A three-day national conference of the volunteers and office bearers of the Akhil Bharatiya Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram began in Haryana’s Samalakha town on Friday to discuss a range of issues, including its activities and programmes in different parts of the country. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will join the conference on Saturday and remain present at various sessions to be held till Sunday. He will also address the participants at the conference.

Sri Lanka to choose President in crucial contest on Saturday

Over 17 million Sri Lankans will have a chance to elect their next President on Saturday (September 21, 2024) in a crucial election, the first to be held after the island nation’s economy crashed in 2022. A good turnout is expected, in line with Sri Lanka’s record of high voter participation in every national election. The last presidential poll in 2019 saw a voter turnout of 83.72%.

China, Nepal Armies to hold 10-day joint counter-terror drills from Saturday

Contingents of the Armies of China and Nepal will hold 10-day joint exercises in counter-terrorism operations in urban areas starting from Saturday in China’s Chongqing city.