Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

President Murmu arrives in Ranchi, to attend ICAR-NISA centenary celebrations on Friday

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Ranchi on Thursday evening on a two-day visit during which she would participate in the centenary celebrations of ICAR-National Institute of Secondary Agriculture, officials said. The programme at ICAR-NISA in Namkum will begin at 11.10 a.m. on Friday.

PM to attend ‘Vishwakarma’ event, lay textile park foundation during Maharashtra visit on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Friday, where he will attend the first anniversary programme of ‘PM Vishwakarma’ scheme in Wardha and also lay the foundation stone of a textile park in Amravati. During the ‘PM Vishwakarma’ programme to be held in Wardha around 11.30 a.m., PM Modi will release certificates and loans to the beneficiaries of this scheme, an official release said.

Amit Shah to flag off BJP’s Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will flag off the BJP’s Parivartan Yatra in Jharkhand on Friday, party leaders said. Mr. Shah was scheduled to arrive in Ranchi on Thursday night, but his itinerary has been revised, and he will land at the Deoghar airport around 11 am on Friday, they said.

Centre to share information with SC on collegiums resolutions on High Court Chief Justices

The Centre on Thursday told the Supreme Court that it will be providing some details next week concerning the collegium’s recommendations on the appointment of chief justices in several High Courts in the country. The submissions to this effect were made by Attorney General R Venkataramani before a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud while seeking an adjournment of the hearing on a PIL which is listed for hearing on Friday.

Nepal PM Oli to leave for U.S. on Friday on his first foreign trip to attend UNGA

Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli will travel to the U.S. on Friday on his maiden foreign visit to attend the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly, breaking the tradition of visiting a neighbouring country first.

Holders India face Bangladesh in their SAFF U17 Championship opener

India will begin their SAFF U17 Championship title defence against Bangladesh in the first game of Group A at the Changlimithang Stadium in Thimpu on Friday.

