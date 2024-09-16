Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

AAP MLAs to meet to discuss name of new CM

A meeting of AAP MLAs will be held on September 17 morning and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is likely to tender his resignation after it, the party said. The name of the new CM will be discussed in the meeting, the AAP said.

Supreme Court to hear petitions against demolition of accused persons’ properties

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on September 17 pleas which have raised grievances that properties of persons, who are accused of some crime, were being demolished in several states. While hearing these petitions on September 2, the apex court had questioned how can anybody’s house be demolished just because he was an accused.

Shahi Idgah dispute: Supreme Court to hear Muslim side’s plea against maintainability of suits

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on September 17 a plea of the Muslim side against the Allahabad High Court order rejecting their petition challenging the maintainability of 18 cases related to the Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah dispute in Mathura.

Top Navy commanders to review maritime security challenges at key meet

Top commanders of the Indian Navy will carry out a comprehensive review of India’s maritime security challenges, including China’s growing forays into the Indian Ocean, at a four-day conclave beginning September 17.

Elaborate arrangements made for PM Modi’s Odisha visit

Elaborate arrangements were made by the newly-formed BJP government in Odisha to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17. This is the PM’s first visit to the state after attending the swearing-in ceremony of Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on June 12. During the visit, he will launch the state’s social welfare scheme for women, ‘Subhadra Yojana’, and unveil a host of infrastructure projects.

Best water management practices from panchayats to be showcased at India Water Week

The Union Panchayati Raj ministry will showcase the best practices in water management from gram panchayats across the country at the India Water Week, the eighth edition of which is scheduled to be held at Delhi’s Bharat Mandapam during September 17 to 20.

Jarange to launch indefinite fast for induction of Marathas under OBC category

Quota activist Manoj Jarange has announced the launch of an indefinite fast, the sixth over a year, from September 16 midnight for classifying the Maratha community as Kunbis under the OBC category. Meanwhile, OBC quota activist Navnath Waghmare has warned of launching a hunger strike from September 17 if Jarange resorts to fast.

India in ACT final against China

Skipper Harmanpreet Singh’s sublime form resulted in twin strikes as defending champions India entered the final of the Hero Asian Champions Trophy with a clinical 4-1 win against South Korea in the semi-final on September 16. India will take on hosts China in the final on September 17. Earlier in the day, China defeated Pakistan 2-0 via shoot-out in the first semifinal after the two teams finished 1-1 at the end of regulation 60 minutes.

