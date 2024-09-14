GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - September 14, 2024 11:06 pm IST

PM Modi to launch projects worth ₹12,460 crore in Jharkhand, Odisha, Gujarat 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay the foundation stone and launch projects worth more than ₹12,460 crore during his three-day visit to Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha from Sunday. PM Modi will travel to Jharkhand on Sunday and flag off six Vande Bharat trains at Tatanagar Junction Railway Station around 10 am, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said in a statement. Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat train is among the six trains which will be flagged off.

Arvind Kejriwal to address party workers at AAP HQ

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will address party workers at the new headquarters of the AAP on Sunday. Mr. Kejriwal was released on Friday from Tihar after the Supreme Court granted him bail in the excise policy-linked corruption case.

Mobile net to be suspended in Assam on Sunday for government recruitment exam

The Assam government on Saturday ordered the suspension of mobile internet services across the state for three-and-half hours from 10 a.m. on Sunday during a written examination for recruitment to Grade III posts.

Prince Harry’s 40th birthday marks the moment the royal scamp moves to middle age

Prince Harry turns 40 on Sunday. From the moment he first appeared in public, snuggled in Princess Diana’s arms outside the London hospital where he was born in 1984, Harry was the ginger-haired scamp who stuck his tongue out at photographers.

Balaji, Ramkumar lose on opening day, India trail 0-2 against Sweden

N. Sriram Balaji was easily tamed by Elias Ymer while Ramkumar Ramanathan lacked the killer instinct even against a lower-ranked Leo Borg as India were left trailing 0-2 against Sweden in the Davis Cup World Group I tie, Stockholm on Saturday. India now need to win all the remaining three matches on Sunday if the team has to make it to next year’s Qualifiers.

Top News Today

