Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Arvind Kejriwal’s bail plea: Supreme Court to deliver verdict on Friday

The Supreme Court is scheduled to deliver on Friday its verdict on Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s petitions seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the excise policy ‘scam’. As per the cause list of September 13 uploaded on the apex court website, a bench headed by Justice Surya Kant is slated to pronounce the verdict.

Standoff continues between West Bengal government, protesting doctors

In a dramatic standoff at the West Bengal State Secretariat on Thursday (September 12, 2024), striking resident doctors from State-run hospitals arrived for talks with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee but then refused to enter the auditorium as the government would not allow them to livestream the meeting. Ms. Banerjee waited for about two hours at the Nabanna Sabhaghar, or Secretariat, and then left after addressing journalists. “I tried my best to sit with junior doctors. I waited three days with my highest officials,” the Chief Minister said. After the Chief Minister left the Secretariat, the protesting doctors also returned to their protest site at Swastha Bhawan, the headquarters of the State Health department. However, the doctors said they remain open to future talks.

Jharkhand CM to transfer 2nd JMMSY instalment to 45 lakh women beneficiaries on Friday

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren will release the second instalment of ₹1,000 through direct benefit transfer to accounts of around 45 lakh women beneficiaries of the JMMSY scheme on the eve of the ‘Karam’ festival on Friday, an official said.

Now, travel on Delhi Metro with digital smart card

The Delhi Metro passengers can travel with a digital smart card for their daily journey from Friday as the DMRC has introduced the ‘Multiple Journey QR Ticket’ (MJQRT) facility in its existing mobile application.

PIL in Delhi HC highlighting problems of sewer overflow, contamination of water

A PIL has been filed in the Delhi High Court highlighting sewer overflow in the past one year leading to contamination of water and spread of waterborne diseases in many areas in New Delhi. The public interest litigation (PIL) is listed for hearing before a bench of Acting Chief Justice Manmohan and Justice Tushar Rao Gedela on Friday.

Madhya Pradesh rains: 11 dead, State gets 17% surplus this season

Heavy rains in several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Thursday resulted in 11 deaths, including seven in a wall collapse in Datia, prompting Chief Minister Mohan Yadav to chair a high level meeting to provide relief to people, officials said. “A team National Disaster Rescue Force (NDRF) team flew in from Hyderabad in Telangana during the day and joined rescue operations in Gwalior, which received 198.4 millimetres of rain in a 24-hour period ending at 8;30am. Schools from nursery to Class VIII as well as offices in Gwalior have been ordered to remain shut on Friday and Saturday,” an official said.

Odisha awaits another wet spell from Friday: IMD

Odisha is likely to experience another wet spell from Friday to Sunday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast the formation of a new low-pressure area over coastal Bangladesh and nearby regions.

IMD warns of flash flood risk in three districts of Himachal

The meteorological office here on Thursday warned of moderate flash flood risk in parts of Shimla, Kinnaur, and Sirmaur districts until Friday. It also issued a yellow alert of heavy rains, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in five out of 12 districts of the state for Thursday and Friday.

IMD warns of intense rain in Uttarakhand, U.P. over next three days

A depression that originated over central India is expected to bring heavy to extremely heavy rain in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and their adjacent region over the next two to three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. According to the latest IMD update issued at 1 pm, the system was located around 50 kilometres south-southeast of Agra and 50 kilometres north-northeast of Gwalior. It is expected to continue moving towards the north-northeast direction and gradually weaken on Friday.

Exporters to raise declining bank credit issue in Board of Trade meet on Friday

The exporters will raise the issue of declining bank credit in the Board of Trade (BoT) meeting tomorrow in Mumbai, an industry official said on Friday. Headed by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, the board includes participants from various states, Union territories, and senior officials from the public and private sectors.

Mohun Bagan, Mumbai to renew rivalry as ISL kicks off season with Maidan ‘Big Three’

Last season’s finalists Mohun Bagan and Mumbai City FC will renew their rivalry as they kick off the 11th ISL in Kolkata on Friday, marking the start of a new chapter with Kolkata Maidan’s ‘Big Three’ now competing in India’s top-tier football competition.

