Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Monday the case related to the murder and alleged rape of a junior doctor at the R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata. According to the cause list uploaded on the apex court’s website, a Bench of Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud and justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra is slated to hear on September 9 the case, which was initiated by the top court on its own.

ADVERTISEMENT

MUDA case: Karnataka High Court to resume on Monday hearing on Siddaramaiah’s petition against Governor’s sanction

The Karnataka High Court will resume on Monday’s hearing on Siddaramaiah’s petition challenging the legality of Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot’s sanction for his prosecution in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment case.

Punjab doctors to go on strike from Monday, OPD services to be suspended

Government doctors in Punjab on Sunday said they will suspend outpatient department (OPD) services across the State from Monday for three days to press for their demands, including that of assured career progression.

ADVERTISEMENT

Depression formed over the Bay of Bengal, rain-soaked Odisha to face more downpours

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday said the well-marked low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has turned into a depression and Odisha is likely to face heavy rain for the next three days. The weather system is expected to move towards the Odisha-West Bengal coasts and intensify into a deep depression on Monday. After crossing the coasts between Puri and Digha by noon on Monday, it is likely to move towards Jharkhand and adjoining north Chhattisgarh during the subsequent two days, the IMD said in its evening bulletin.

IMD issues red alert for four north-coastal districts of Andhra Pradesh

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Srikakulam, Parvatipuram-Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Visakhapatnam districts, which are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall, for Monday.

Heavy rain alert in nine Telangana districts on Monday

According to an IMD bulletin, isolated areas in Kumaram Bheem Asifabad and Mancherial are likely to experience heavy to very heavy rain (orange alert), while heavy rain (yellow alert) is expected in isolated areas of Adilabad, Nirmal, Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, and Khammam.

PM Modi, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Al Nahyan to hold talks on Monday

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan arrived in New Delhi to a warm welcome on Sunday as he kick-started a two-day maiden visit to India to further boost bilateral ties in a range of areas, including energy and connectivity, amid escalating tensions in West Asia. Prime Minister Modi and the Crown Prince will hold talks on Monday.

Apple is set to unveil its latest iPhone 16 series on Monday

Apple’s ubiquitous iPhone is about to break new ground with a shift into artificial intelligence that will do everything from smartening up its frequently dim-witted assistant Siri to creating customised emojis on the fly. The new era will dawn Monday with the unveiling of the hotly anticipated iPhone 16 in a Cupertino, California, auditorium named after Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, who pulled out the first iPhone in 2007 and waved it like a magic wand while predicting it would reshape society.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.