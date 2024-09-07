Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Jaishankar to embark on 6-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Germany, Switzerland from Sunday

External Affairs Minister S.Jaishankar will on Sunday embark on a six-day visit to Saudi Arabia, Germany and Switzerland with a larger aim to boost overall bilateral ties and deliberate on pressing regional and global challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Abu Dhabi Crown Prince to arrive in India on Sunday on two-day visit

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan will begin a two-day maiden visit to India on Sunday to hold wide-ranging talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, amid escalating tensions in West Asia.

Haryana polls: AAP may announce its first list of candidates on Sunday

Amid uncertainty over an alliance with the Congress for the assembly polls in Haryana, AAP on Saturday said it was a “strong, third alternative” in the state and those who underestimate it will have to regret. AAP sources on Friday claimed that the talks over an alliance were on the verge of a “collapse”. They had also claimed that the party was planning to contest 50 seats and might announce its first list of candidates on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Heavy to very heavy rain likely in five Telangana districts on Sunday: IMD

India Meteorological Department issued an orange alert for five districts of Telangana for Sunday (September 8, 2024). Six districts have been forecast to be under yellow alert.

Depression likely to bring heavy rain in most parts of Odisha

Odisha is bracing for a wet spell as the low-pressure area in the Bay of Bengal is set to intensify into a depression on Sunday, the IMD said. The system now lies as a well-marked low-pressure area over the northwest and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal, it said in a bulletin.

Randhir Singh set to be elected as first OCA president from India

Veteran sports administrator Randhir Singh is set to be elected as the first Indian president of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) in the 44th General Assembly of the Asian body in New Delhi on Sunday.

Paris Paralympics, Day 11: India schedule on Sunday

Canoe sprint Women’s KL1 200m (Semi-finals): Pooja Ojha — 1.30 p.m.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.