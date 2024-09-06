Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Amit Shah to officially launch BJP’s poll campaign in Jammu

A day after releasing the BJP manifesto for the J&K Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will officially launch the party’s campaign from Jammu, where he is scheduled to address a rally on Saturday.

Met office warns of low flash flood risk in 5 districts of Himachal, 40 roads closed

As rains forced closure of 40 roads in Himachal Pradesh, the local Met office on Friday warned of low flash flood risk in five districts of the State. The local meteorological office has warned of low flash flood risk in parts of Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi and Bilaspur districts till Saturday.

ABVP to announce selection committee for DUSU polls on Saturday

The Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarti Parishad said its selection committee for nominating candidates for the upcoming DUSU polls will be formed on Saturday.

China stares at floods as Super Typhoon Yagi makes landfall in southern Hainan island

China’s Ministry of Water Resources warned that from Friday to Saturday, the Nandu River and Changhua River in Hainan, and Jianjiang River and Moyang River in Guangdong province could swell as heavy rainfall brought by the typhoon is expected to lash parts of south China.

Paris Paralympics: Indian canoe sprinters qualify for semifinals

India’s Prachi Yadav and Yash Kumar qualified for the semifinals of women’s VL2 200m and men’s KL1 200m after finishing fourth and sixth in their respective heats at the Paris Paralympics on Friday. While Prachi and Pooja Ojha clocked 1:06.83 and 1:16.09 in women’s va’a single 200m VL2 heat 1 and KL1 200m heat 2 respectively, Yash came up with a timing of 1:03.27 in men’s KL 200m heat. The semi-finals will take place on Saturday.

Paris Paralympics: India schedule, Day 10

Following is the India schedule for Day 10 of competition at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday: Road cycling Men’s road race C1-3 (Medal round): Arshad Shaik — 1.00 p.m. Women’s road race C1-3 (Medal round): Jyoti Gaderiya — 1.05 p.m. Canoe sprint Men’s KL1 200m (Semi-final): Yash Kumar — 1.30 p.m. Women’s VL2 200m (Semi-final): Prachi Yadav — 2.05 p.m. Swimming Men’s 50m butterfly S7 (Heat): Suyash Jadhav — 1.55 p.m. Athletics Men’s 400m T47 (Medal round): Dilip Gavit — 12.29 am (Sunday)