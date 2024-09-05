GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Published - September 05, 2024 10:38 pm IST

PM Modi to launch ‘Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari’ initiative in Gujarat

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch the “Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari” initiative in Gujarat’s Surat on Friday, a step aimed at strengthening community involvement in water conservation.

Amit Shah to launch BJP campaign in Jammu on Friday, release manifesto

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch the BJP’s poll campaign and release the party’s manifesto during his two-day visit to Jammu and Kashmir beginning Friday.

Delhi High Court to pass order on Friday on students’ plea for admission to St. Stephen’s College

The Delhi High Court will pronounce on Friday its verdict on a plea by six students seeking admission to Delhi University’s St. Stephen’s College based on the allocation of seats by the university.

ICC Women’s T20 WC Trophy Tour: Bengaluru touchdown on Friday

After dazzling hosts Dubai, the trophy tour ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will make a touchdown in Bengaluru on Friday. The tour will land at the Karnataka Institute of Cricket (KIOC) in the city, a hub for nurturing young female talent in the sport before making its way to Mumbai on September 10. Fans will have the opportunity to catch a glimpse of the trophy at Nexus Mall in Bengaluru on September 7 and 8 and at Infinity Mall, Malad, Mumbai, on September 14 and 15.

Top News Today

