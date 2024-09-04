Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Supreme Court to hear on Thursday Kejriwal’s pleas against arrest by CBI

The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear on Thursday Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas seeking bail and challenging his arrest by the CBI in the alleged excise policy scam. According to the cause list, a bench of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan is likely to hear the matter.

PM Modi begins Singapore visit, says India ideal investment destination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday began his visit to Singapore, aimed at boosting bilateral friendship, deepening ‘strategic partnership’ and attracting investment from the Southeast Asian nation. PM Modi will hold bilateral talks with Wong on Thursday and witness the exchange of several memorandums of understanding. The Prime Minister will receive an official welcome at the Parliament House on Thursday and call on President Tharman Shanmugaratnam.

IMD forecasts ‘heavy to very heavy rainfall’ at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana

Three children were killed in a rain-related incident in Haryana’s Panchkula on Wednesday as it poured down at many places in northern India, disrupting road traffic and rail movement in a few areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned of “heavy to very heavy rainfall” at isolated places in coastal Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, and “heavy rainfall” at isolated places in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, east Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, in addition to parts of east and northeast India, on Thursday.

India’s top military brass deliberates on creation of joint command and control centres

India’s top military commanders on Wednesday held extensive deliberations in Lucknow on the government’s ambitious plans to create ‘Integrated Theatre Commands’ and reviewed overall national security challenges including along the frontiers with China and Pakistan. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the apex-level military leadership at the conference on Thursday.

Amrit Udyan to open exclusively for teachers on Thursday

The Amrit Udyan will be exclusively open for teachers on Thursday on the Teachers’ Day, the Rashtrapati Bhavan said. They can enter from gate no. 35 of the Rashtrapati Bhavan, near the North Avenue Road, it said in a statement.

Centre to begin onion sale at ₹35/kg in Delhi-NCR from Thursday

To contain rising prices of onion, the Centre will kickstart from Thursday retail sales of the bulb at a subsidised rate of ₹35 per kg through mobile vans and NCCF retail shops in Delhi-NCR. Food and Consumer Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi will launch the retail sale of onion from Krishi Bhawan, an official statement said.

Supreme Court asks Sahara Group to furnish list of top officials, properties for sale

The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Sahara Group to apprise it of its officials at the helm and the current shareholders besides the list of unencumbered properties which can be sold to realise ₹10,000 crore. “We want to know about the current organisational structure including names of directors and the shareholders,” the bench said, adding that on Thursday it would first deal with the question of the sale of properties and then it would deal with the question of refund of money to the investors. The bench asked senior advocate Shekhar Naphade, who has been appointed as amicus curiae in the matter to start his submission on Thursday.

Phogat, Punia meet Rahul; likely to contest Haryana polls on Congress ticket

Asked whether Phogat and Punia could contest on a Congress ticket, AICC general secretary in-charge of Haryana Deepak Babaria said there is a possibility and it would become clear by Thursday or Friday.

Postal voting for presidential polls begins in Sri Lanka

The postal voting for the upcoming presidential elections in Sri Lanka began on Wednesday, with 700,000 registered voters set to cast ballots through posts. The postal voting for the September 21 polls took place between 9 am and 4 pm at state institutions, mostly security forces camps, and would continue on Thursday and Friday.

Paris Paralympics, Day 8: India schedule

Following is the India schedule on Day 8 of competitions in the Paris Paralympics on Thursday

Shooting

Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 Qualification- Sidhartha Basu and Mona Agarwal — 1p.m.

Archery

Mixed Team Recurve Open (Pre Quarterfinals) — Pooja and Harvinder Singh vs Amanda Jennings and Taymon Kenton-Smith (Australia) — 1:50p.m.

Powerlifting

Men’s up to 65kg final - Ashok — 10:05 p.m.

Duleep Trophy: Pant in focus on red-ball return; selectors eye backup options

Rishabh Pant’s red-ball return will be closely monitored but the national selectors will also trace suitable backup options to frontline stars when Duleep Trophy, which preludes an important Test season, begins across Bengaluru and Anantapur on Thursday.