Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

PM Modi to embark on visit to Brunei, Singapore

Building trade and technological ties will be at the top of the agenda as Prime Minister Narendra Modi lands in Bandar Seri Begawan, the capital of Brunei on September 3 as part of a two-nation tour this week, which will also take him to Singapore on September 4.

Collectors of 11 districts in Telangana put on alert anticipating heavy rains

Collectors of 11 districts (Adilabad, Jagtial, Kamareddy, Kumuram Bheem Asifabad, Medak, Medchal Malkajigiri, Nirmal, Nizamabad, Peddapelli, Sangareddy and Siddipet) in Telangana were put on alert by the Chief Secretary A. Santhi Kumari as the meteorological department has warned of heavy rains in these districts on September 3.

Over 100 roads closed after rains in Himachal Pradesh, flash flood warning in 8 districts

A total of 109 roads including National Highway 707, were closed on September 2 in Himachal Pradesh following rains, the State’s emergency operation centre said. The local meteorological office warned of low to moderate flash flood risk in parts of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Shimla, Sirmaur, Solan, Kullu, and Kinnaur till September 3.

West Bengal proposes capital punishment for rape-murder convicts in draft Bill

The draft of the anti-rape Bill, scheduled to be tabled by the Mamata Banerjee government in the West Bengal Assembly on September 3, proposes capital punishment for persons convicted of rape if their actions result in the victim’s death or cause her to become vegetative.

Calcutta HC asks West Bengal to produce documents on arrest of 4 persons over Nabanna march

The Calcutta High Court asked the West Bengal government to produce all documents, by September 3, related to the arrest of four persons in connection with the August 27 march to State Secretariat Nabanna to protest the rape-murder of a doctor in R G Kar hospital.

I&B Ministry summons Netflix content head over IC-814 series row

The government has summoned the content head of OTT platform Netflix over the series ‘IC-814: The Kandahar Hijack’, which has triggered a row over the depiction of hijackers, contending that nobody has the right to play with the sentiments of the nation. Official sources said the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has summoned the content head of Netflix India on September 3, seeking an explanation on the allegedly contentious aspects of the OTT series portraying the 1999 hijack of an Indian Airlines flight by Pakistan-based terror outfit Harkat-ul-Mujahideen.

Congress’ CEC clears 34 names for Haryana polls

The Congress’ Central Election Committee finalised the names of 34 candidates for the Assembly polls in Haryana. The AICC’s Haryana in-charge Deepak Babaria said a final list would be released together by September 4 and the speculation surrounding Vinesh Phogat would also be laid to rest by September 3.

NCP (SP) plans protest for assent to Shakti bill proposing stricter punishment for anti-women crimes

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) leader and former Home Minister Anil Deshmukh demanded that President Droupadi Murmu approve the Shakti bill passed by the Maharashtra legislature that prescribes the death penalty for rapists. NCP (SP) leaders and women workers will protest on September 3 against the delay in clearing the bill by wearing red ribbons at the pedestal of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue near the state secretariat, he said.

Global conference on thermal analysis begins at IIT-Madras

More than 400 scientists from across the world studying how materials – from spacecraft parts to food items – react to changes in temperature have gathered for a week-long conference in Chennai starting on September 3.

Putin arrives in Mongolia, a member of the ICC that issued an arrest warrant for him

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived on September 2 in Mongolia, a member of the international court that issued an arrest warrant for him. The official visit, in which he is to meet on September 3 with Mongolian leader Ukhnaa Khurelsukh, is Putin’s first to a member country of the International Criminal Court since it issued a warrant for his arrest nearly 18 months ago on charges of war crimes in Ukraine.

Pope heads to Indonesia, first stop in four-nation tour

Pope Francis, 87, embarked on September 2 on an ambitious four-nation tour that begins with Indonesia, the world’s most populous Muslim-majority country, for a visit dominated by inter-faith ties. The pontiff is due to land in Jakarta on September 3.

Paris Paralympics: India schedule, Day 6

Following is the India schedule on Day 6 of the competitions in the Paris Paralympics in Paris on September 3:

Shooting:

• Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Qualification): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara - 1.00 p.m.

• Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 (Final): Mona Agarwal and Avani Lekhara (If qualified) - 7.30 p.m.

Athletics:

• Women’s shot put F34 (Medal round): Bhagyashree Jadhav - 2.28 p.m.

• Men’s high jump T63 (Medal round): Sharad Kumar, Mariyappan Thangavelu and Shailesh Kumar - 11.50 p.m.

• Men’s javelin throw F46 (Medal round): Ajeet Singh Yadav, Rinku and Sundar Singh Gurjar - 12.13 a.m.

Archery:

• Women’s recurve: Pooja vs TBA - 3.20 p.m.

Transgender runner qualifies for final in 400 meters at Paralympic Games

The first openly transgender athlete in the Paralympic Games received little to no reaction from fans at the Stade de France on September 2 as she qualified for the final in the 400 meters of her visually impaired classification. Valentina Petrillo, a transgender woman, ran in the T12 400-meter heat in 58.35 seconds, qualifying her for the final. She will compete in the final around noon on September 3.

Rain halts Bangladesh victory bid after Hasan, Nahid demolish Pakistan\

Pacemen Hasan Mahmud and Nahid Rana shared nine wickets to set Bangladesh on course for victory over Pakistan before rain stopped play on the fourth day of the second Test on September 2. Bangladesh lead the two-match series 1-0 after a surprise win in Rawalpindi last month, their first in 14 Tests against Pakistan. They have won only two series away from home and need another 143 runs on the final day on September 3 to secure victory.

