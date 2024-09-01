Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

All schools in Hyderabad to remain closed

All schools in the Hyderabad district limits will remain closed on September 2 in view of the prevailing weather conditions and forecast of heavy rain.

Hema Committee report: UDF to hold protest in Thiruvananthapuram

Opposition Congress-led United Democratic Front will hold a protest on September 2 in front of the Secretariat, the administrative hub in Thiruvananthapuram, accusing the Left government of protecting culprits reportedly mentioned in the Justice K Hema Committee report.

Kolkata protests: Supreme Court to hear plea against Chhatra Samaj leader Sayan Lahiri’s bail

The Supreme Court will hear on September 2 the West Bengal government’s plea challenging the Calcutta High Court’s order granting bail to one of the organisers of the August 27 march to the state secretariat to protest against a trainee woman doctor’s rape and murder.

President Murmu on a three-day Maharashtra visit

President Droupadi Murmu will visit Maharashtra for three days beginning September 2 to attend a host of programs, according to an official statement. She will grace the golden jubilee celebration of Shri Warana Women Co-operative Group at Warananagar, Kolhapur.

Madhya Pradesh High Court to hear plea against release of Kangana Ranaut-starrer ‘Emergency’

The Madhya Pradesh High Court is slated to hear a Sikh body’s plea on September 2 seeking directions to stop the release of actor-politician Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film “Emergency”, which is stuck with the Censor Board.

70 roads closed in Himachal, Met predicts heavy rain

Seventy roads have been closed in Himachal Pradesh following rains in the state, while more showers have been predicted at isolated places on September 2, officials said.

Crime, rising debt likely to dominate 3-day Punjab Assembly session

The three-day session of the Punjab Assembly slated to begin on September 2 is going to be anything but calm with the opposition parties set to seek accountability from the AAP-led government on law and order and rising state debt.

India to host 15th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion

India is set to host the 15th World Conference on Injury Prevention and Safety Promotion, 2024 -- “Safety 2024” from September 2 to 4 with a focus on global efforts in areas such as road safety and drowning prevention.

Israel set for general strike after Gaza hostages found dead

Israel’s main union on September 1 ordered a nationwide general strike after soldiers recovered the bodies of six dead hostages from the Gaza Strip where the military is battling Palestinian militants. The head of Israel’s powerful Histadrut trade union ordered a “complete strike” for Monday in support of the hostages.

Pope embarks on longest, farthest, and most challenging trip to Asia

Pope Francis will clock 32,814km by air during his September 2-13 visit to Indonesia, Papua New Guinea, East Timor, and Singapore, far surpassing any of his previous 44 foreign trips and notching one of the longest papal trips ever, both in terms of days on the road and distances travelled.

Paris Paralympics: India Schedule

Following is the India schedule for the fifth day of competitions at the Paris Paralympics on September 2:

Shooting:

• Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Precision): Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat - 12.30 p.m.

• Mixed 25m pistol SH1 (Qualification Rapid): Nihal Singh and Amir Ahmad Bhat - 4.30 p.m.

• Mixed 25m SH1 pistol (Final): 8.15 p.m. (If qualified)

Athletics:

• Men’s discus throw F56 (Final): Yogesh Kathuniya - 1.35 p.m.

• Men’s javelin throw F64 (Final): Sandip Sanjay Sargar, Sumit Antil, Sandeep - 10.30 p.m.

• Women’s discus throw F53 (Final): Kanchan Lakhani - 10.34 p.m.

• Women’s 400m T20 (Round 1): Deepthi Jeevanji - 11.34 p.m.

• Archery: Mixed team compound open (Quarter-final): 8.40 p.m.

Badminton:

• Mixed doubles SH6 (Bronze medal match): Solaimalai/Sumathy Si vs Subhan/Marlina (Indonesia) - Not before 1.40 p.m.

• Men’s singles SL3 (Gold medal match): Nitesh Kumar vs Bethell Daniel (Great Britain) - 3.30 p.m.