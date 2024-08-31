Here are the latest news and big news stories to follow today

Nadda to brief RSS coordination meeting on BJP’s achievements

The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) paid homage to the victims of the Wayanad landslide on the first day of its three-day-long coordination meeting that kicked off in Palakkad on Saturday. The meeting was attended by 300 office-bearers of the Sangh Parivar, along with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief J.P. Nadda, who for the first time after his controversial remark in the run-up to the Lok Sabha election, in which he had said that the BJP did not need the RSS any more as the party was capable enough, met with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. On Sunday, Mr. Nadda, accompanied by BJP general secretary of organisation B.L. Santosh and joint general secretary of organization Shiv Prakash, will brief the meeting on the BJP’s achievements as the party has managed to win a third consecutive term at the Centre, and also explain what had forced the return to a coalition government after a decade.

BJP to launch membership drive on Sunday; PM Modi, Amit Shah to renew their membership

The BJP has announced that it would launch the first phase of its membership drive on Sunday, a move that usually precedes the election of the national president of the party. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the first in the BJP to renew his membership under this exercise, sources have said.

Widespread rains lash Telangana, Chief Secretary asks district Collectors to take precautions

Moderate to heavy rains lashed many parts of Telangana on Saturday leading to inundation of low-lying areas and disruption of road links between villages at some places. In its weather warning, the Met Centre here said very heavy to extremely heavy rain is very likely to occur at isolated places in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Kamareddy, Mahabubnagar, Narayanpet and other districts on Sunday. It issued a red warning for this forecast. It also said heavy to very heavy rain is very likely to occur at a few places in the districts of Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Jagital, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Warangal and other districts on Sunday.

Heavy rain is forecast for parts of Odisha as low pressure intensifies into a depression

The IMD issued an ‘orange’ alert for heavy to very heavy rain (7 cm to 20 cm) accompanied by thunderstorms for parts of Malkangiri, Koraput, and Nabarangpur districts till 8.30 a.m. on Sunday.

Kerala Chief Minister to launch Country’s largest AERO LOUNGE at Cochin Airport

Cochin International Airport Limited (CIAL) is all set to launch a world-class airport experience at budget rates for its passengers. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate CIAL’s new venture on Sunday.

Pakistan braces for heavy rains as Cyclone Asna draws closer

Pakistan Meteorological Department warned that sea conditions are likely to remain rough or very rough with squally winds up to 80 Km/hour, advising the fishermen of Sindh not to venture into the sea on Saturday and those of Balochistan till Sunday.

Polio vaccine campaign begins in Gaza a day before an expected pause in fighting

Children in Gaza began receiving vaccines, the health ministry told a news conference, a day before the large-scale vaccine rollout and planned pause in fighting agreed to by Israel and the UN World Health Organisation. The WHO confirmed the larger campaign would begin on Sunday. Israel is expected to pause some operations in Gaza on Sunday to allow health workers to administer vaccines to some 650,000 Palestinian children. Officials said the pause would last at least nine hours and is unrelated to ongoing cease-fire negotiations.