PM Modi to flag off two Vande Bharat trains on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will flag off two Vande Bharat services in the region on Saturday, Southern Railway said on Friday. The PM will flag off the service from Dr MGR Chennai Central to Nagercoil as well as the one from Madurai to Bengaluru Cantonment through video conferencing, an official release in Chennai said.

PM Modi to inaugurate two-day long national conference on district judiciary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a two-day long national conference of district judiciary beginning Saturday. The function is being organised by the Supreme Court.

The term of the 22nd law panel ends on Saturday, report on UCC is still in the works

The term of the 22nd Law Commission, which is without a chairperson for the past few months, ends on Saturday with its key report on the Uniform Civil Code still in works. The report prepared by the law panel on simultaneous elections is ready and is pending submission to the Law Ministry.

Vice-President Dhankhar to go on two-day visit to Uttarakhand

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar will be on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand beginning Saturday, his office said. During his tour, Dhankhar will interact with scientists, faculty members and students at the CSIR-Indian Institute of Petroleum, Dehradun. On the second day of his tour, he will visit the Rashtriya Indian Military College, Dehradun. The Vice-President will also visit AIIMS Rishikesh, where he will interact with the students and faculty members of the institute.

Karnataka Congress to hold ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ march on Saturday

The ruling Congress in Karnataka has given a call for ‘Raj Bhavan Chalo’ on Saturday to apprise Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot about him sanctioning an ‘illegal order’ to prosecute Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in the alleged Mysuru Urban Development Authority site allotment ‘scam’.

Cyclone Asna forms over Kutch; rain lashes Gujarat

It is likely to continue to move away from the Indian coast during the 24 hours beginning 5.30 p.m. IST on Friday.

150 people died this monsoon in Himachal; 40 roads were closed for traffic

A total of 150 people have died in rain-related incidents so far since the onset of monsoon on June 27, officials in Shimla said on Friday. The local meteorological office has warned of low flash-flood in parts of Mandi, Shimla, and Sirmaur till Saturday, and issued a ‘yellow alert,’ predicting heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning on September 2.

167 people examined at health camp in M.P. village after diarrhoea outbreak reports

As many as 167 people have been examined in two days at a health camp organised at a village in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh after reports claimed five local residents have died due to diarrhoea recently, an official said on Friday. “We plan to extend the camp to Saturday as well for people who have health issues or any comorbidities (presence of two or more medical conditions in a person),” the official stated.

Paris Paralympics, Day 3 India schedule

India’s schedule for the third day of competitions at the Paris Paralympics on Saturday

Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 (Qualification): Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar — 1.00 p.m.

Women’s 10m air pistol SH1 (Qualification): Rubina Francis — 3.30 p.m.

Track cycling Women’s 500m time trial C1-3 (Qualifying): Jyoti Gaderiya — 1.30 p.m.

Men’s 1,000m time trial C1-3 (Qualifying): Arshad Shaik — 1.49 p.m.

Rowing Mixed PR3 Double Sculls (Repechage): India (Anita and Narayana Konganapalle) — 3.00 p.m.

Archery Women’s compound (1/8 Elimination 2): Sarita Devi vs Eleonora Sarti (Italy) — 7.00 p.m.

Women’s compound (1/8 Elimination 8): Sarita Devi vs Mariana Zúñiga (Chile) — 8.59 p.m.

Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw F57 (Medal round): Parveen Kumar — 10.30 p.m.

Anahat to face Jemya in Squash Tour final

Indian teen sensation Anahat Singh defeated her Iranian rival Fereshteh Eghtedari 3-0 (11-3, 11-4, 11-4) without breaking a sweat to enter the final of the HCL Squash Tour PSA in Kolkata on Friday. The Asian Games bronze medalist Indian will face Jemya Aribado of Phillipines in the women’s singles final in Kolkata on Saturday.

Indian Racing Festival: Chennai all set for historic night races

The Indian Racing Festival will witness India’s first-ever night race as Chennai gears up to make history this weekend. The 3.5 km street circuit here has 19 turns, multiple chicanes, and fast straights. The event will kick off at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, presenting the spectators with plenty of entertainment, including car stunts and “hot laps” by bike riders.

Defence-wary Mohun Bagan seeks record-extending 18th title, NEUFC chase history

Mohun Bagan Super Giant will seek a record-extending 18th title when they face first-time finalists NorthEast United FC in the Durand Cup summit showdown in Kolkata on Saturday, hoping the injury concerns over skipper Subhasish Bose would not come in their way.