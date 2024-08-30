  • Shooting Men’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 (Qualification): Swaroop Mahavir Unhalkar — 1.00 p.m. 
  • Women’s 10m air pistol SH1 (Qualification): Rubina Francis — 3.30 p.m. 
  • Track cycling Women’s 500m time trial C1-3 (Qualifying): Jyoti Gaderiya — 1.30 p.m.
  • Men’s 1,000m time trial C1-3 (Qualifying): Arshad Shaik — 1.49 p.m. 
  • Rowing Mixed PR3 Double Sculls (Repechage): India (Anita and Narayana Konganapalle) — 3.00 p.m. 
  •  Archery Women’s compound (1/8 Elimination 2): Sarita Devi vs Eleonora Sarti (Italy) — 7.00 p.m.
  • Women’s compound (1/8 Elimination 8): Sarita Devi vs Mariana Zúñiga (Chile) — 8.59 p.m.
  • Athletics Men’s Javelin Throw F57 (Medal round): Parveen Kumar — 10.30 p.m.